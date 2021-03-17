FLH College offers Basic Life Support skills sessions

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

GENEVA – Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences (FLHCONHS) is offering Basic Life Support (BLS) Skills Sessions.

BLS trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality CPR, deliver appropriate ventilations, and provide early use of an AED. The sessions are open to the public.

There are two sessions that participants must attend. The first is an online course followed by a hands-on session Monday, March 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in classroom #2 in the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, 196 North St., Geneva.

Participants must complete on-line coursework prior to the hands-on session. Register for the on-line portion at www.onlineaha.org. Select BLS under “Find a Course,” then select HeartCode BLS to add to cart to purchase. Cost is $31 paid to American Heart Association (AHA) online.

Participants should bring their completed online certificate to the hands-on session on March 29 along with $25 for the registration fee. Please call Lisa Eldridge at 315-787-4622 with questions.