POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

STEVEN E. BATES, 54, of Branchport, was arrested March 5 by Penn Yan Police after he was stopped for making a turn without signaling. Police noticed the odor of alcohol and placed him through field sobriety tests which he failed. Bates was then taken to the Yates County Public Safety Building where he submitted to a chemical test showing his blood alcohol content to be .11%. He was charged with DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, common law DWI, and improper signal. He was processed and released on tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

MICHELLE L. DOWNS, 46, of Penn Yan, was arrested March 6 by Penn Yan Police dispatched to an address in Penn Yan to check on her welfare. While speaking to Downs officers discovered that she possessed a quantity of marijuana. Downs was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana and released with am appearance ticket for village court later.

AKELA S. MILLER, 20, of Himrod, was ticketed March 6 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop in the Village. Miller was observed driving on Liberty Street while having a suspended registration and a suspended New York State driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and she was cited for the offenses. Miller was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

A structure fire was reported at around 05:30 a.m. March 8 at 5264 Clark Road, Middlesex, the home of JANE R. RICHTER, 75. Yates County Deputies along with Middlesex, Rushville, and Benton fire departments responded to the detached garage that had a small amount of hay inside. It is unknown at this time how the fire started, but it’s believed to have begun in the hay and leaves inside the old garage. Damage was contained to one exterior wall.

JORDAN YOUNGS, 25, of Penn Yan, was ticketed March 8 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for passing a red light. A Department of Motor Vehicles check showed the vehicle registration to be suspended. Youngs was charged with passing a red signal and operating while registration suspended, and was released with tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

LINDA S. GRANGER, 42, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and was released to answer in village court later.

GAVIN N. LOPS, 21, of Mill St. Williamsville, was arrested March 10 by Yates County deputies after being stopped for driving an uninspected vehicle. Investigation revealed that he was in possession of a bag containing marijuana inside his vehicle. Lops was charged also charged with with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and was released to answer in Jerusalem Town Court later.

JOSHUA J. ROTH, 29, of Church Road, Rock Stream was arrested by Yates County deputies who responded to an open line 911 call March 11 at 62 Harpending Ave. in Dundee. Upon further investigation, Roth was found to be in violation of a order of protection out of the Town of Starkey Court and in possession of marijuana. Roth was charged with third-degree criminal contempt and unlawful possession of marijuana. He held for arraignment.

KELBY L. JAYNE, 28, of Dundee, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and released with a ticket to appear in Village Court.

KELLIE R. FULKROD, 42, of Dundee, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration. She was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.