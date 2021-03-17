PYTCo. presents 'Could You Hug a Cactus?'

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Youth Theatre show to be streamed on PYTCo.’s YouTube channel March 21

PENN YAN – This winter, the Penn Yan Theatre Company’s youth have been working to put on a virtual show, "Could You Hug a Cactus?" The show is being rehearsed over Zoom and will be filmed in person to be streamed on PYTCo.’s YouTube channel March 21. The production has a cast of 13 students. PYTCo. is reaching youth from all over the area: Penn Yan and Watkins Glen School Districts, St. Michael’s School, and even a student who is being homeschooled.

"Could You Hug A Cactus?" is about a group of kids who are working as a group to pull all of their poems together to form a show. When one of the performers gets scared to perform their poem, the rest of the children want to help her perform her poem for everyone to hear. Will they be successful in helping her perform her poem?

The production is directed and produced by PYTCo. President Dusty Baker. Musical Direction is by Renee Riley of Watkins Glen, and Makenna Hansen, a freshman at PYA, is the Youth Director/Producer. The team collaborates over Zoom conferences to keep the kids on track and working towards their goal of providing the community the quality entertainment and educating youth in the performing arts.

PYTCo’s virtual musical production will be premier on its YouTube channel on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. A link to the channel can be found on PYTCo.’s Facebook page or website: www.pytco.org. There is no admission cost;, however, donations are always greatly appreciated to offset production costs.