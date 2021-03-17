Scholarship applications due to Thompson Health Guild

The Chronicle Express

Each year, the Thompson Health Guild awards up to five scholarships – each for $2,000 – to area high school seniors who are pursuing careers in health care.

Scholarship recipients must be registered in a human health-related field and must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a human health-related field. Eligible districts for the scholarship – based on UR Medicine Thompson Health's service area – are Bloomfield, Canandaigua, Geneva, Honeoye, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Livonia, Marcus Whitman, Midlakes, Mynderse, Naples, Newark, Palmyra-Macedon, Penn Yan, Red Jacket, Victor, and Waterloo.

Online scholarship applications must be submitted by the student and guidance counselor no later than April 9.

The guild, governed by a volunteer board of directors, is the auxiliary for Thompson Health. The funds it raises help the nonprofit health system expand its facilities, purchase needed equipment and offer helpful programs for patients, senior living residents, staff and community members.

For more information about the guild or the scholarship opportunity, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.