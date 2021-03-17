Yates Co. Chamber's Daffodil Days sale to benefit PYTCo.

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

For decades, the American Cancer Society (ACS) sponsored an event called Daffodil Days. This fundraising event brought dozens of gorgeous spring daffodils to the community and returned needed funding to the ACS. Back in 2012, the ACS announced the elimination of the program. So, in 2013, the Yates County Chamber of Commerce worked to resurrect the event and to designate a local cause to benefit from the flower sales.

This year, the Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) and the Chamber have joined forces in flower sales, and a portion of proceeds will benefit PYTCo.

Living by their mission statement, PYTCo. exists to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing theater experiences and education in order to promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts.

The Chamber will take orders for 4-inch potted plants for $10, and 6-inch potted plants for $15.

The order deadline is March 26, and flowers will be available for pick up April 8-9 at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce

Ordering flowers

• Order online at https://business.yatesny.com/events/

• Call the Chamber at 315-536-3111

• E-mail your order to info@yatesny.com