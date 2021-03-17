Yates County appoints Flanagan as Public Health Director

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

New director brings over 30 years experience and multiple degrees

PENN YAN – Annmarie Flanagan was unanimously appointed as the next Director of Public Health for Schuyler and Yates counties at the March 8 meeting of the Yates County Legislature.

Flanagan’s appointment follows the retirement of the former Director of Public Health, Deb Minor, who served in the Yates County Department of Public Health for 31 years; the last 12 years as the director, and in her last two years, as the director for both Yates and Schuyler Counties.

“Deb has done an excellent job for the county and we will miss her terribly,” said Yates County Legislature Chairman Paddock. “However, we welcome Annmarie as our new Director of Public Health, and I have no doubt that Annmarie will pick up where Deb left off and not miss a beat. We are fortunate to have someone with Annmarie’s qualifications willing to take on the position, and are sure that we have made an excellent selection.”

Flanagan is a Yates County native and brings over 30 years of healthcare experience with her. Flanagan started her career as a registered nurse, and then later obtained a master’s degree in nursing education, a post master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner, and her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from St. John Fisher College.

“Yates County is fortunate to have Annmarie accept the position for Director of Public Health,” says County Administrator Winona Flynn. “She is more than capable of taking on the role to promote optimal health for all people in our community with integrity, compassion and commitment to excellence.”

The search for Director of Public Health began last September and concluded in November after an interview committee made up of representatives from both Schuyler and Yates counties made the recommendation to their respective legislatures to authorize the appointment of Flanagan. Her appointment was successfully approved, and she began working for both counties in January. Her permanent appointment commenced effective Feb. 27, after having received official approval from the State Commissioner of Health pursuant to New York Codes, Rules and Regulations, and Sanitary Code.

“I am honored to be appointed for the Director of Public Health role and I am eager to work with the outstanding staff in both counties,” said Flanagan. “My main focus is to vaccinate as many Schuyler and Yates County residents as possible, to be able to reach herd immunity, and for all of us to return to our daily lives without restrictions. I look forward to moving past this pandemic so both departments can return to our full focus of health prevention and promotion.”

The Director of Public Health position is a shared position between Schuyler and Yates counties and in accordance with Public Health Law, carries a 6-year term.