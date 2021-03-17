Yates County part of St. Patrick’s Day crackdown

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Statewide STOP-DWI enforcement effort on impaired driving runs March 16-21

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike announced that all Yates County police agencies will be participating in a special statewide enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving for the period around St. Patrick’s Day weekend. This includes sheriff’s deputies, Penn Yan Police, and New York state troopers.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road. Police across the state will be out in force to reduce the number of alcohol or drugged driving related injuries and deaths.

The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This partnership has provided overtime funding for local authorities to increase their enforcement and public awareness efforts.

“While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by impaired drivers,” said Sheriff Spike. “You can do your part to become part of the solution by downloading the FREE mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and may the luck of the Irish be with you!”