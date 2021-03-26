Colf promoted to Director of Nursing at The Homestead

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN -- Finger Lakes Health has announced the appointment of Carrieann Colf, BSN, RN as Director of Nursing at The Homestead, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan.

Colf has over 23 years of nursing experience at The Homestead. She started as a Charge RN Evening Supervisor at The Homestead in 1998 and was promoted to Nurse Manager on Unit 3 in 2005. In June 2020 she was appointed Interim Director of Nursing.

Colf earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Keuka College, where she was on the Dean’s List.

She was named Employee of the Quarter in 2004 and has participated on the Values Reinforcement Team (VRT) at Finger Lakes Health for many years.

Colf lives in Penn Yan with life partner Kevin, son Hunter and daughter Emma.