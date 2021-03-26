COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Chronicle Express

Live music partnerships

The Yates Concert Series has provided free Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn for over 30 years, and provided “Live Music Hot Spots” and safe mini-concerts last summer to conform to COVID restrictions. The YCS is now looking to form Live Music Partnerships with other community organizations that would be interested in adding free live music to a free-to-the-public event they are planning. Please contact YCS at yatesconcerts@gmail.com to indicate your interest and we will send you more information and an application form.

Need help to feed your pets?

Pet Partner Connections helps those in need to feed and care for their companion animals by providing food and other pet support through home visits and food pantries. If you need help to feed your pet Call at 315-694-6449 or email: petpartnerconnections@gmail.com.

Once Again Shoppe open more hours

Beginning April 1, The Once Again Shoppe will open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for retail sales; and on all four days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for donations. Mondays and Tuesdays will be open for donations only from 8 a.m. to noon. Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times. COVID-19 prevention protocols are in place. Children must remain with an adult at all times and adult must be at least 18 years of age. The shoppe is always looking for willing volunteers. If interested, see managers Becky or Judy.

Community Fitness Trail —enjoy a nature walk!

The Orange Trail at the Yates Community Center, off North Main Street in Penn Yan, approximately one half mile, takes you through the wooded area and around the perimeter of the back field returning to the starting point, behind the Fitness Center. Orange Trail features both gentle and challenging hills. Midway you will see the Green Trail loop which takes you back to the start point and avoids the challenging hills.

Legal Assistance

Are you age 60 or older and need legal assistance? When it comes to protecting your rights and ensuring proper resolution of legal issues, nobody should have to go it alone. Yates Office for the Aging’s Legal Services program receives Federal funds pursuant to the Older Americans’ Act, Title III-B to be able to refer its customers to Legal Assistance of Western New York, where they can access legal representation on rights, benefits, and issues regarding civil law. For more information on eligibility, contact Ashley Beach at 315-536-5515.

Project Lifesaver

Project Lifesaver is a system designed to locate persons who have cognitive conditions (Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome or other cognitive disorders) that may cause them to wander. The system works through a water resistant personalized wristband device with individually assigned FM radio frequencies that emits a regular tracking signal every second, 24 hours a day. Once a caregiver notifies the Yates County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 that their loved one is missing, a trained group of search and rescue personnel are dispatched to the wanderer’s area and starts searching with the mobile locator tracking system. Project Lifesaver is an effective way of keeping those who wander safe. Search times have been reduced from hours and days to only minutes. The average Project Lifesaver search time is 30 minutes.

Who is Eligible? Any Yates County resident with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome, or other cognitive disorders, or with a history of wandering may be a candidate.

Who Maintains the Equipment? A Project Lifesaver technician from ProAction Yates Office for the Aging will come to your home every month and replace the battery and wristband on the transmitter. The technician will also instruct the caregiver how to conduct daily battery/transmitter tests and record the results on a monthly inspection sheet.

For more information, contact the Yates Office for the Aging Terri Becker at 315-536-5515.

Medicare Help

Do you have Medicare? Is your monthly income below $1,485 single/$2,002 married? If you answered “yes” or “maybe” to either of these questions, then you might qualify for financial assistance for your Medicare costs. Call the Office for the Aging to set up an appointment to be screened. Appointments are available the first Wednesday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the OFA.

Al-Anon

When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much, try the Penn Yan Al-Anon Family Group at 7 pm on Tuesdays via Zoom. Please visit aisrochester.org for meeting information or call 585-288-0540.

Cancer assistance for Yates County residents

Assistance is available for any resident living in Yates County currently receiving treatments for cancer that needs personal or financial assistance.

Benefits available:

• Grant (up to $500)

• Haircare service

• Head covering service

• Up to six months membership at the Yates Community Center

• One private session with a personal trainer

• Gas assistance

• Cancer screening

• Assistance to find healthcare

• Cancer support groups

If you have any questions, please contact us at: hopewalkofyatescounty.org, 607-283-HOPE (4673), hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com.

Suicide prevention for veterans

Veterans at higher risk for suicide, having on-going suicidal thoughts, or having had a prior suicide attempt are invited to join a therapy group with peer Veterans who have had a similar experience. Veterans are welcome to join a weekly one-hour group therapy meeting that allows them to openly discuss their difficulties with other veterans who have had a similar experience. Veterans who may be at risk for suicide can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to be connected with a veterans crisis responder. Veterans living in the Greater Rochester area who are interested in the group can call Kelly Mohrman, LCSW: 585-463- 2600 x 32570 and veterans living in the Southern Tier can call Jennifer Haggerty, LCSW: 607-664-4366. For information on resources available for veterans, families, friends, and communities, visithttps://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/resources.asp.