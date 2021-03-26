Yates County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 14% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 14% of people living in Yates County are fully vaccinated as of March 23, according to data from the New York Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New York reported 1,788,874 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New York as of March 23 are Onondaga County, Essex County, St. Lawrence County, Clinton County and Hamilton County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Yates County as of March 23:

How many people in Yates County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

29% of people in Yates County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,216 people

14% of people in Yates County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,621 people

How many people in New York have been vaccinated so far?