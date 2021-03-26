It's National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week (NDAFW), March 22-28, is an annual, week-long health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth so that we can improve the prevention and awareness of substance misuse in our own communities and nationwide.

Science-based information, games, videos, interactives, National Drug IQ Challenge and more are available at headsup.scholastic.com and https://teens.drugabuse.gov/national-drug-alcohol-facts-week.

Some random drug facts

• Marijuana, inhalants, and ecstasy change neurons in the hippocampus part of the brain, damaging short-term memory. Phone numbers are hard to remember; directions and even conversations may become difficult to follow.

• Binge drinking is a pattern of drinking that brings a person’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to .08g/dL or above. This typically happens when men consume 5 or more drinks, and when women consume 4 drinks in about 2 hours.

• MDMA (ecstasy) can destroy brain cells in the cerebral cortex part of the brain, the center of thinking used in math, language, planning, and game strategies.

• E-cigarettes still pose health risks, even without nicotine. Nicotine-free e-juice contains a number of potentially toxic chemicals, such as base liquids and flavoring agents. Studies suggest that nicotine-free vaping can irritate the respiratory system, cause cell death, trigger inflammation, and harm blood vessels.