New Vision adapts to COVID-19

Medical careers program for high school students creatively remakes learning model

The New Vision Medical Careers Program, a Wayne-Finger Lakes Technical Career Center Program historically hosted at Geneva General Hospital for 26 years, had to adjust this year. This year, due to COVID-19, there were some changes in the program for safety.

The program’s primary location moved to the FLTCC Flint Campus in December, yet the clinical connections remained strong. During the pandemic, the New Vision Medical program has continued in-person learning all year with their instructor, Mrs. Laura VanNiel, and benefitted from an interdisciplinary, experiential learning and career exploration model through guest speakers via zoom and in-person.

Monday, March 8, Dr. Rodolfo Queiroz, partner in Finger Lakes Radiology LLC, a long-time New Vision Medical mentor, presented on “Technology and Diagnostic Imaging.”

Dr. Queiroz is an interventional radiologist, board-certified in diagnostic radiology with a certificate of added qualifications. He is also past President of the Geneva General Hospital Medical Staff.

During this academic year, guest speakers have supported the program to assure the engaging, interdisciplinary learning could continue. Several of the presenters were New Vision Medical alumni from Cary Bennett, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner complimenting the bioethics unit with a lesson on “Ethics of Pediatric Palliative Care” to the NVMCP Class of 2020 sharing their first semester college experiences.

VanNiel is devoted to her students and to optimizing their learning environment. “These professional presentations have enhanced students’ understanding of medical disorders of human organ systems by taking their content to context using patient case study models.”

Guest speakers and topics:

- Dennis Youngs '16, Katie Stevents '16, Kelley Reese '16, "First Year Medical Students, Patient Case Study"

- Tammy Healy RN, BSN, CPHQ CIC, "Infection Prevention and PPE"

- Sue Conrey MSN, BSN, Cardiac Rehabilitation for Cardiac Events

- Shelley Viggiano Sonographer, "Basics of Clinical Echocardiography"

- Jessica Salamone ScM, CGC, "Genetic Counseling Career"

- Hannah Jacon '14 PA-C, NV "Medical to My Dream Job"

- Sennett Turner '20 University of Rochester, "First Year of College"

- New Vision Medical Careers Class of 2020 "Share the Wealth"

- Morgan DeVuyst '12, MS, PA-C, "COVID-19 Patient Case Study"

- Alyssa Benziger '16, MLS, MPH, "Understanding the COVID-19 Vaccines"

- Ashley Tarr '10, PMHNP-BC, "Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner"

- Cary Bennett '96 PhD(c), CPNP-AC, CCRN, "Ethics Pediatric Palliative Care"

- Samantha Gage '14, Third Year Medical Student, NV "Medical to Medical School"

- Rodolpho Queiroz M.D., "Technology and Diagnostic Imaging"

- Geoffrey Ostrander '03 M.D., NV "Medical to Physician and Suturing Activity"

- Carrie Mattoon, PA-C, Obstetrics & Gynecology, "Social Determinants of Health"

- Susan Romano, MBA, "Comparing Financial Aid Offers"

- FLHCON Honor Students, "The Nursing Profession"

About New Vision

The New Vision Medical Careers Program at Geneva General Hospital is a highly selective program for rising high school seniors from 14 school districts served by the Finger Lakes Technical & Career Center, including Penn Yan, Dundee, Marcus Whitman, and Naples, as well as Bloomfield, Canandaigua, Geneva, Honeoye, Manchester-Shortsville, Phelps-Clifton Springs, Romulus, Seneca Falls, Victor and Waterloo.

Current high school juniors can apply now for academic year 2021-'22 by application through their home school guidance office. Applications are due to guidance counselors by 3 p.m. Friday, March 26.