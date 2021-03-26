Peyton Mullin is Dundee Rotary's Student of the Month

The Chronicle Express

Dundee Rotary's March elementary Student of the Month is Peyton Mullin. Peyton is the daughter of DJ and Leslie Mullin and is a 6th grade student at Dundee Central School in Mr. McCarthy's class. Peyton is a member of the DCS STAR (Students Taking Assets Responsibilities Seriously) group and is a school leader in and out of the classroom.

Peyton enjoys spending time with her friends and family and participating in the sport of wrestling.

The Student of the Month exemplifies the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."