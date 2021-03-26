POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

LISSA S. HORNING, 40, of Route 414, Clyde, was arrested March 15 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Investigators on a charge of unauthorized practice of a profession, after investigation revealed that she allegedly had been practicing midwifery in Yates County while not being licensed to do so in the State of New York. The charge is a class E felony in violation of the New York State Education Law. She was issued an appearance ticket for Jerusalem Town Court later. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by investigators with the New York State Education Department.

JUSTIN S. COFFIN, 29, of Blossvale, and KATHLEEN L. YAVLONSKI, 30, of Mexico, NY, were arrested by Penn Yan Police responding to a fire alarm at a local hotel. While investigating the cause of the alarm, officers found Coffin and Yavlonski to be in possession of marijuana and other paraphernalia. Both were issued appearance tickets for village court.

ANDREW J. GRIFFIN, 33, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended permit. Officers were advised that Griffin had a felony warrant out of Mecklenburg County, Va. He was processed at PYPD and remanded to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment and was held for extradition by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

SAMUEL B. SHARP, 36, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a warrant stemming from an incident in January where he allegedly damaged property and possessed a controlled substance. Sharp was taken into custody at Penn Yan Village Court, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance to reappear later.

DAVID L. MCCLAIN, 46, of Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop where officers located a baggie containing white powder. The powder was sent to the crime laboratory for testing which indicated the powder to be methamphetamine. Officers contacted McClain who turned himself in at PYPD. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket for village court.

HEATHER L. BENNETT, 32, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration. She was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

CECIL C. STOOPS, 40, of Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a report of a domestic incident that occurred in the parking lot at a local business. He was charged with disorderly conduct and released to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

ARCHIE C. CASTLE, 30, of Penn Yan was charged by Penn Yan Police with four counts of issuing a bad check after he wrote four checks to two local businesses on a closed account. Castle was issued an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court and was released.

MICHAEL D. WILSON, 34, of Rumsey Street, Bath, was arrested March 17 by Yates County deputies on a Superior Court Warrant issued out of Yates County Court for violation of probation. He was held at the Yates County jail for arraignment.

ASHLEY JOHNSTON, 37, of Rubin Drive, Rushville, was arrested March 18 by Yates County deputies responding to 3 Rubin Dr. for an unknown 3-year-old child located outside their residence. Upon further investigation, he child was found to have been unattended for a period of time and not wearing appropriate clothing for the weather. Johnston was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and release with an appearance ticket for Potter Town Court later.

JAMES M. CLARK, 61, of Route 54, Penn Yan, was served with a criminal summons March 19 by Yates County deputies to appear in Jerusalem Town Court on charges of DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and common law DWI.

PETER J. NICHIPORUK, 41, of Branchport, was arrested for drunk driving at 2:02 a.m. March 20 by New York State Troopers in Pulteney. he was charged with common law DWI, and released with an appearance ticket for Pulteney Town Court.

MEGHAN M. HAMMER, 41, of Gilbert Street, Rushville, was arrested March 20 by Yates County deputies responding to 4476 Ferguson Corners Road for a reported domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed Hammer had subjected two individuals to unwanted physical contact while in the presence of children. Hammer was charged with two Counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree harassment. She was held the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

JOSHUA J. ROTH, 29, and COLLEEN C. FIORILLA, 27, both of 62 Harpending Ave., Dundee, were arrested March 20 by Yates County deputies after a tip was received of a possible violation of a stay away order of protection. After a search of the residence, Deputies located Joshua Roth inside attempting to hide from them. Both Roth and Fiorilla were charged with second-degree criminal contempt for violating orders of protection issued against each other. Roth was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree criminal contempt from a prior incident. Fiorilla was issued an appearance ticket and released on her own recognizance and is to appear in Starkey Town Court later. Roth was held at the Yates County Jail for arraignment.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:52 am March 21 at 33 Seneca St. in Dundee. The suspect vehicle was found and stopped on Lakemont Himrod Road in Starkey. A DMV license check showed that CHRISTOPHER G. BILLIRAKIS, 59, of Bubbling Spring Road, Wayne, had his driving privileges revoked for a previous DWI conviction. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released with tickets for Starkey Town Court later.