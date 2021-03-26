Public school teachers eligible for $1,000 grant for 2021-2022
The Retired Educators of New York Central Western Zone (RENY/CWZ)
extend a grant opportunity for $1,000 to public school teachers and
administrators for the 2021-2022 school year within a ten county area. The
Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant is available to teachers in Allegany,
Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming
and Yates counties.
This grant opportunity is to be used for a program or
project to improve instruction, academic achievement or in support of a
current issue. District Superintendents have received the grant applications
that are due May 14, 2021 by U S Mail. The application is also available
online at www.cwzretiredteachers.org. For more information please contact
Sandy Kushner at skushner13@hotmail.com of by calling 585-689-5271.