Public school teachers eligible for $1,000 grant for 2021-2022

The Chronicle Express

The Retired Educators of New York Central Western Zone (RENY/CWZ)

extend a grant opportunity for $1,000 to public school teachers and

administrators for the 2021-2022 school year within a ten county area. The

Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant is available to teachers in Allegany,

Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming

and Yates counties.

This grant opportunity is to be used for a program or

project to improve instruction, academic achievement or in support of a

current issue. District Superintendents have received the grant applications

that are due May 14, 2021 by U S Mail. The application is also available

online at www.cwzretiredteachers.org. For more information please contact

Sandy Kushner at skushner13@hotmail.com of by calling 585-689-5271.