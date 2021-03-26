The Chronicle Express

To submit upcoming events, email News@Chronicle-Express.com or send information to P.O Box 200, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

MARCH 20-28

StoryWalk on the Outlet Trail

Saturday, March 20 through Sunday, March 28, dawn to dusk

Bring the whole family out for a StoryWalk on the Keuka Outlet Trail. Beginning at the Cherry St. entrance of the trail just outside downtown Penn Yan, walk east to enjoy a picture book mounted on election-style signs. The trail is flat and wide, and please dress for the weather. Brought to you by Penn Yan Public Library in partnership with the Southern Tier Library System and the Friends of the Outlet.

MARCH 24

Storytime Wednesday

March 24, 10 a.m.

A brand-new recorded storytime drops every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Tales With Tails

Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Our kiddos have chosen a Little Red Riding Hood MysteryTheater theme for their production. We are creating our own script, designing our own set, costumes, and sound effects. We can’t wait to present this production to you this summer!

Girls Who Code

Wednesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Girls in grades 3rd-5th and 6th-12th try something new this year. This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and/or coding. Our meetings are being held in person if possible activities will be posted to our Facebook page if we need to go virtual. We are reading the second book in the companion series: Team BFF: Race to the Finish! Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.

Aspiring Chefs: Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Recipes

Thursday, March 25 at 4 p.m. on the Dundee Library Facebook page

National Girl Scout Day was March 12, but it is never too late to celebrate their famous cookies. Try some of these creations that put a new spin on your favorite cookies.

Let’s Talk: Puberty

Wednesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

Come learn about puberty and body changes in a safe, judgement-free zone. Have all your questions answered by health care professionals and leave knowing more about puberty and how it is a natural process of the body. Presented by Olivia Clinton, Health Advocate at Finger Lakes Community Health, and hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library. Register online at http://tiny.cc/PubertyMarch24

MARCH 25

Story Time: Spring

Thursday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dundee Library & Facebook page

Spring has arrived, at least according to the calendar and the position of the sun. Read “Lionheart,” by Richard Collingridge, and “Stuck,” by Oliver Jeffers, with us.

Dundee Food Pantry Distribution

Thursday, March 25, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Dundee Baptist Church parking lot, 20 Seneca St., Dundee.

Hams and fresh produce for Easter will be included this month. For more information, call 607-243-8371 or 607-243-5935.

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

March 25, and April 8, 22 & 29, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Psychologist, educator, author, and former president of Spelman College Beverly Daniel Tatum talks about racism in the US as a smog that we all breathe in. It affects all of us, whether or not we are aware of it. Chances are that those who benefit from racism are unaware of the myriad ways those benefits flow, while those directly and negatively affected (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) are likely very tuned in to racism. This program series is designed to help people who identify as white to become more aware of racism by exploring it through four widening and concentric lenses: the personal, the relational, the organizational, and the cultural. Readings and videos will support and inform reflection and discussion. Registration was required for this cycle by Feb. 19th; please call 315-536-6114 or email info@pypl.org. Watch for future opportunities to participate if you miss this cycle. Presenter's information: Heather M. Cook is a student of power dynamics and systems of subjugation. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

MARCH 26

STEM On The Go: Birds & Birdhouses

Friday, March 26; pickup from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Love STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)? This month, we are focusing on birds and birdhouses. Week one, The House I’ll Build For The Wrens by Shirley Nietzel and a look at tools. Week two, nature in your backyard handout and activities. Week three, build your own birdhouse kit assembly. Week four, paint your own birdhouse.

Understanding Film with Mike Reiff: "Whale Rider"

Friday, March 26, 9 p.m. on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff to discuss the groundbreaking "Whale Rider," a film focused on the Maori culture of New Zealand; its star, 13-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes, held the record for the youngest Best Actress nominee for nearly a decade. The film will be available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on IMDb.com. Note that the library is not hosting a viewing of the film, but rather a discussion about it; however, we encourage you to view it ahead of time if you wish! (Contact Alex at the library with questions about access.) Register for this series and to receive reminders via this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.

MARCH 27

Safe Sitter Class

March 27, 2021 9:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Yates Community Center

A five-hour course that covers all four areas: Safety Skills, Child Care Skills, First Aid and Rescue Skills, and Life and Business Skills. Cost: $35 per student. Please bring a water bottle, packed lunch, and snacks Pre-registration is required by March 23, 2021. To register, call 315-536-3354 or email dawn@yatescc.org. Register early as classes fill quickly.

Welsh Spoon Carving

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan

Description: Welsh love spoons are decoratively carved wooden spoons that are often presented as a gift of romantic intent. They can be as simple or as intricate as you’d like. Create something unique and personal for someone you know! We’ll provide tools, wood, and directions. Cost: $40 members, $48 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

MARCH 28

Easter Egg Hunt

The American Legion Auxillary will be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. March 28 at the American Legion Johnson-Costello post 355, 2001 Himrod Road, Penn Yan. This is an outside event, please dress for weather. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures. This event is free and open to the community. Masks are required.

MARCH 29

Maker Monday

March 29, pickup from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Make your Monday with our Maker Monday kits. Our treasure chest is now located next to the indoor book drop using the back entrance to the library. This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons.

MARCH 30

Odyssey of the Mind: Problem 2: Virtual Odyssey

Tuesday, March 30 at 3 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Creativity is boundless as teams create a performance that includes a virtual reality world. As part of the world, they will design and build various technical effects, which include changing something that is two-dimensional into three-dimensional. During the performance, a character will unknowingly enter the virtual reality world where it will encounter a nefarious creature. It will learn the rules of the virtual world as the odyssey progresses. Finally, the character will escape the “clutches” of the creature and earn the last credit that allows it to journey back into the real world. The team will also create a special effect indicating to the judges and audience when the performance goes into virtual reality.

Odyssey of the Mind: Problem 5: Senior Superhero Socks

Tuesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Get ready for a story that begins with a cliffhanger “ending.” A superhero is in peril and needs help to escape. Just as all hope seems lost, the Superhero puts on a pair of Super Socks that give the hero a new special power. The superhero uses the new power to escape and fend off an adversary who caused the cliffhanger situation. Teams will also create an extreme weather setting, a humorous character, and a sound effect that occurs whenever the character activates the Super Socks.

MARCH 31

Tales With Tails

Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Our kiddos have chosen a Little Red Riding Hood MysteryTheater theme for their production. We are creating our own script, designing our own set, costumes, and sound effects. We can’t wait to present this production to you this Summer!

Girls Who Code

Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. at the Dundee Library

Girls in grades 3rd-5th and 6th-12th try something new this year. This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and/or coding. Our meetings are being held in person if possible activities will be posted to our Facebook page if we need to go virtual. We are reading the second book in the companion series: Team BFF: Race to the Finish! Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.