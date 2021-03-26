Virtual Farming Symposium set for March 31

The Chronicle Express

The Town of Geneva & Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association presents the 2021 Virtual Farming Symposium Wednesday, March 31

A Virtual Farming Symposium will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 via Zoom. The Seneca-Keuka watershed-based Farming Symposium will focus on the Payment for Ecosystem services and carbon capture programs that pay farmers to sequester carbon, both on a regional and national scale. Presenters include Rebekah Carlson from NORI, a national scale carbon market place, and Matt Sheffer of Hudson Carbon, a regional farm organization that works to prove the viability of carbon farming practices.

“Soil health incentive programs are a pretty hot buzz on the national scale, and people are talking more about paying farmers for their ecosystem services and carbon capture. These programs are available now and we want our local farmers to better understand and take advantage of them”, said Jacob Fox, Town of Geneva Smart Climate Coordinator, during a recent radio interview regarding carbon farming on the Finger Lakes News Radio show.

"Farmers are apart of the clean water puzzle. They are apart of the clean air puzzle. If we pay farmers to be proactive and improve their soil health, we might not have some of these larger issues on the back end from flooding and water pollution."

Farmers from the Seneca-Keuka watershed who attend and fill out a post-symposium questionnaire will be paid $20 for their participation. This event is open to the public, but space is limited and farmers will be given priority.

Register at www.Senecalake.org/events.