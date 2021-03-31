At ACYC: A colorful start to spring

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – As snowdrops bloom and warmer temperatures tease of spring and summer, the Arts Center of Yates County celebrates the change of season with a new exhibit, "Color My World." Featuring the work of painters Kathleen Connor of Canandaigua and Linda Ludwig of East Aurora, the exhibit is a celebration not only of color but of the joy of being out-of-doors as both women are accomplished “en plein aire” landscape artists.

Raised in Geneva and attending college in Rochester, Kathleen Connor’s life as a grapic designer, Art teacher and mother of three left little time to focus on painting. Now retired, she’s making up for lost time, capturing the world around her, her travels and her life experiences on canvas.

Connor says, “My life history and environment have brought me to a place where I can express what I have visually experienced throughout my life. My favorite subjects are scenes representative of the Finger Lakes and countryside around; the barns, animals, gardens, fields, architecture, and people.”

Linda Ludwig’s journey toward becoming a painter began during vacations from her busy schedule as physician and medical researcher. Starting with small watercolor paintings for friends and acquaintances, Linda found painting in oils to be a “revelation” because “it doesn’t matter if you make a mistake – you just paint over it!” Painting outside in oils is now her favorite activity.

Ludwig says, “Painting landscapes on site and in all kinds of situations demands an immediacy of attention and focus because of the transience of all aspects of nature (light and shadow, color, composition, subject and movement. Art is both magic and healing, and I hope those viewing my paintings can feel the joy in the landscapes.”

In addition to Ludwig and Connor's work, the new exhibit will include work by other talented local and regional artists in a wide variety of mediums. "Color My World" opens at the Arts Center on Tuesday, April 6 and runs through May 8.

For more information, contact the Arts Center at 315-536-8226 or visit the ACYC's webpage www.artscenteryatescounty.org. The Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.