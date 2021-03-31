New hires announced at Greenidge

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Greenidge Generation announces new hires “to support reliable, environmentally-sound power generation and data processing center”

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation LLC announced last week that it has recently hired five new team members to support its vertically integrated power generation and bitcoin mining facility. The new associates, two of whom hail from Penn Yan, each bring unique skills and experience to their roles.

Greenidge has hired the following people:

-- Shawn Schaefer, Device Engineer (Advance Repair Lead), is responsible for overseeing a team charged with advanced repair of critical devices. He is lead device engineer for Greenidge and previously served as an electrical engineer at Rolls Royce and L3Harris for over a decade.

-- Michael VanSickle, Lead Device Engineer, helps lead the device engineering group. Responsible for diagnosing and resolving hardware and software issues for the data center operation, Michael previously served as an IT Director and Consultant for multiple organizations in the community, including the Arc of Yates County.

-- Eric Pfeifer, Device Engineer, recently joined Greenidge's device engineering group, as well. Eric previously served as a network administrator for a medical records management firm.

-- Josh Williams, Network Engineer, is responsible for overseeing and maintaining a complex crypto-currency network infrastructure. Previously, He was a network engineer for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and served the country as a telecommunications specialist in the United States Marine Corps.

-- Cade Curbeau, Device Technician, works in Greenidge’s data center operation. In this role, he works closely with network and device engineers to increase the uptime and performance of the facility. Cade is currently studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Buffalo and Computer Science at Finger Lakes Community College.

“During the last year, we have launched a premier behind-the-meter cryptocurrency mining operation, further cementing New York’s role as the financial capital of the world. Vertically integrated with our reliable, environmentally-sound power generation facility, our data processing center offers individuals the opportunity to secure good jobs, and build great careers, right here at home,” said Dale Irwin, president and CEO of Greenidge Generation LLC. “We made a commitment to recruit and retain great talent for the State of New York and our region, and we are keeping that commitment. I am extremely proud and excited to welcome Shawn, Michael, Eric, Josh and Cade to the Greenidge family,” Irwin added.

“It is worth remembering that when the Greenidge team arrived here just a few years ago, that facility was an old, coal-fired power plant and today it has been transformed into a thriving business with untapped potential,” said Tim Dennis, chair of Greenidge’s Advisory Board. “Greenidge is investing the human and financial resources to not only fully protect Seneca Lake but underpin our Finger Lakes economy with millions in local spending. Hiring talented folks from Yates County and the surrounding area is a big part of that.”

Greenidge Generation cites, “Last year alone, the company spent over $6 million on family-owned businesses and other companies across the Finger Lakes region, underpinning our community during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.” It also paid nearly $300,000 more in local taxes last year.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the facility’s operation is fully compliant with all permits, laws, and local ordinances.