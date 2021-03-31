POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

SEAN M. MCCLAIN, 25, of Italy Hill Road, Branchport, was arrested March 22 by Yates County sheriff’s deputies on an active bench warrant out of Yates County Court charging him with violation of probation. He was taken to the Yates County Jail and held for the next session of county court.

BLAKE M. RANDOLPH, 32, of Sunnyside Estates, Middlesex, was arrested March 22 by Ontario County Deputies and turned over to Yates County deputies at the Hall Fire Department after he was found to have an active bench warrant out of the Italy Town Court for failure to appear. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Penn Yan Police arrested ARCHIE CASTLE, 30, of Penn Yan, for petit larceny following an investigation into the theft of a vehicle battery charger that occurred in January. Castle was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

CARMELLA A. ALLEN, 63, of Dundee, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following an incident that had occurred at Dollar General on Feb. 19. Upon investigation, officers discovered that Allen allegedly switched price tags on items in the store and then attempted to pay for them. Allen responded to the Police Department and was advised of the charges. Allen was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

A personal injury motor vehicle accident occurred at 9:25 a.m. March 23 at the intersection of Ferguson Corners and Voak roads in the town of Potter. Yates County deputies, Gorham Fire & Ambulance, Medic 55, Benton and Stanley fire departments, and Yates County Emergency Management responded. AUDREY T. HAINES, 76, of County Road 11, Rushville, was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of possible arm and hip fracture after being extricated from her vehicle. DAVID J. TUTTLE, 58, of Silver Street, Clifton Springs, was checked over by EMS and cleared at the scene. The crash is under further investigation by the Yates County Accident Reconstruction Team.

JOSHUA J. ROTH, 29, of Main Street, Penn Yan, was arrested March 24 by Yates County deputies after investigation revealed he made multiple phone calls to a protected party while in custody at the Yates County Jail in violation of an order of protection served out of Starkey Town Court. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and will be arraigned on the new charge at the next session of arraignment court.

VICTOR A GREENE, 58, of Prattsburgh, was arrested March 24 by New York State troopers investigating a reported sex offense. He was charged with forcible touching as a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket for Prattsburgh Town Court.

Penn Yan Police arrested CHASITY R. SCHORPP, 34, of Penn Yan, for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Schorpp was arrested after police located methamphetamine in a wallet belonging to her. Schorpp was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

The Penn Yan Police Department arrested ARCHIE "COLE" CASTLE, 30, of Penn Yan, for prohibited dumping. Castle was arrested after he threw debris on Firehouse Avenue in the village. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

JAMES J. PIERCE, 56, of Dundee, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop in the village. Pierce was observed driving on Liberty Street while having a suspended New York State registration. A traffic stop was initiated and he was cited for the offense. Pierce was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

LISA M. ROGERS, 32, of Auburn, was arrested by Penn Yan Police for five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Officers were dispatched to a hotel for a complaint of multiple children, who were between the ages of 4 and 12, running around with no adult supervision. After speaking with witnesses, it was discovered that Rogers left the hotel and left her children unsupervised for several hours. Officers also discovered one of the children left the hotel and had fallen into a body of water. Rogers was taken into custody and transported to the Penn Yan Police Department for processing and was later released on an appearance ticket. Child Protective Services were also notified of the incident.

Penn Yan Police arrested JUAN M. ORTIZ, 30, of Rochester, and JORDANNY BRACERO-RIVERA, 27, of Rochester, for unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Ortiz and Bracero-Rivera were found to be in possession of marijuana. Both were issued appearance tickets for unlawful possession of marijuana, and Ortiz was also issued a ticket for inadequate lights.

Penn Yan Police arrested JULIO A. CASADOCARRELO, 19, of Geneva, after a traffic stop where officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana, and was released with appearance tickets for village court later.

FRANCISCO I. GRASSI, 30, of Port Byron, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving while having a suspended registration. He was issued a ticket to appear in village court later.

NATASHA SMITH, 38, of Tillotson Street, Canandaigua, was arrested March 26 by Yates County deputies after being stopped for an infraction. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle and a search revealed marijuana. She was released on tickets to appear later in Torrey Town Court.