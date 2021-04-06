AT THE ARTS CENTER: Smoke firing
Smoke firing is an ancient technique that creating smoke from burning matters. The abstract nature of the results can be directed somewhat by the materials used to create colors and decorations on the surface of clay. We’ll investigate and explore smoke firing technique, starting with designing containers (saggers) and then creating small pieces that we are going to smoke. This is a class for someone with some experience in basic building techniques.
What: Smoke Firing
When: Three sessions: Tuesday through Thursday, April 20-22, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan
Cost: $50 members, $60 not-yet-members plus $10 fee for clay/glaze/firing
Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online