AT THE ARTS CENTER: Smoke firing

Arts Center of Yates County

Special to The Chronicle-Express

Smoke firing is an ancient technique that creating smoke from burning matters. The abstract nature of the results can be directed somewhat by the materials used to create colors and decorations on the surface of clay. We’ll investigate and explore smoke firing technique, starting with designing containers (saggers) and then creating small pieces that we are going to smoke. This is a class for someone with some experience in basic building techniques.

What: Smoke Firing

When: Three sessions: Tuesday through Thursday, April 20-22, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan

Cost: $50 members, $60 not-yet-members plus $10 fee for clay/glaze/firing

Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online