Caution: amphibian crossing

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

NYS DEC: Be on the lookout for amphibians crossing the road

FINGER LAKES -- With the arrival of spring temperatures, amphibians have begun their annual migrations to woodland pools to breed. Often, they must cross roads to reach these pools.

In New York, this migration usually occurs on rainy nights in late March and early April, when the night air temperature is above 40F. When these conditions exist there can be explosive, "big night" migrations, with hundreds of amphibians on the move.

Volunteers can help document these locations and help amphibians like wood frogs, spotted salamanders, American toads or spring peepers safely cross the road.

Drivers on New York roads are encouraged to proceed with caution or avoid travel on the first warm, rainy evenings of the season. Amphibians come out after nightfall and are slow-moving; mortality can be high even on low-traffic roads.