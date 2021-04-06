History Scavenger Hunt slated in Yates County

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

YATES COUNTY – Test your knowledge of Yates County history by joining the History Scavenger Hunt organized by the Yates County History Center. Create a team of four (fee is $20 per team), register with the YCHC by calling 315-536-7318, then solve the history clues to earn prizes. The hunt will take place from April 24 until May 10. Places of interest in every township of the county have been selected.

Once your team hunts down the place in question, take a photo of it with a team member in the photo. Photos emailed to ycghs@yatespast.org will score points. Points for correctly identified items lead to chances to win a great gift basket prizes. Challenge your friends!

Register your team now by calling the Yates History Center. Additional team members may participate at $10 each. All registrants will receive clues and rules on April 23.