Keuka College Athletics reaches milestones in Day of Giving

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics hosted its first Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 17, and it was an instant success.

The support was phenomenal as fans, friends, alumni, and parents raised just under $45,000 for the teams and support staff of Keuka College Athletics.

“The response was so much more than we could have imagined,” said Dean of Students Jon Accardi, interim director of athletics. “On behalf of the Department of Athletics, I cannot thank enough all of our generous supporters who made this day a great success.”

The Day of Giving was designed to give each team a chance to reach out to its alumni and supporters with specific goals and causes in mind. Both Athletic Training and the men’s lacrosse team raised more than $7,000 for their programs. The women’s volleyball team had the largest number of supporters with 81 different gifts.

In total, the Department of Athletics saw 649 individual gifts. The support for athletics set a new college record for the greatest number of gifts to Keuka College in a 48-hour window.

“The outpouring of support was incredible – in fact, record-breaking!” said Keuka College Director of Annual Giving Kaitlyn Carhart. “I’m impressed and so proud. Thank you to all of our donors for your generosity.”