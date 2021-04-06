Laura Bagley named Distinguished Youth

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Laura Bagley was recognized at the March meeting of the Yates County Legislature as a Distinguished Youth Award winner for 2020. Alicia Avellaneda, Youth Bureau Director at the Yates County Department of Social Services, presented the second Yates County Distinguished Youth Award for 2020.

After being homeschooled K-12 by her parents, Laura is now a student at Finger Lakes Community College studying nursing. She has been a 4-H member for the last 11 years. She has completed many service projects during this time, some of her most notable being a 4-H book drive that collected over 1,000 books to be distributed throughout our community, regularly volunteering at the Penn Yan Manor, shopping for holiday gifts for local families, raising money for the Shelter of Hope through a bake sale, and making fleece blankets for the Shelter of Hope and the Yates Christmas Program. She started the Pet Therapy with her 4-H project rabbits at the Manor when she was 12 years old, and continued it through the start of the pandemic. She always volunteers to assist with 4-H events, workshops, and fundraising.

Laura also volunteers for Family Life Ministries, where she assisted with Senior Luncheons every month. She was also a member of the “One Pulse” dance group with Family Life that provided performances for local churches, nursing homes, and ministries.

“The theme that is repeated in all the letters of recommendation for Laura is that she is an optimistic leader in our community that continuously goes above and beyond what is expected,” said Avellaneda. “She is encouraging, supportive, and always modeling great sportsmanship and without even knowing it is helping to create the next generation of 4-H members to try new things, support each other, and give back to their communities. Laura is the type of person that the Youth Board looks for in a Distinguished Youth. We look forward to hearing about all she will accomplish as she moves into adulthood.”

The Distinguished Youth Award was created by the Youth Board in 2011 to recognize youth who are positive role models, have performed outstanding service for their community, and/or have assumed extraordinary roles within their families.