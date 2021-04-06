New flagpole installed for Veterans' Plot

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Volunteers installed a new telescoping flagpole, solar light, and U.S. flag at the Veterans’ Plot in Lakeview Cemetery on March 30. All the equipment was donated by the Penn Yan Elks Lodge 1722.

Greg Disbrow, co-chair of the Veterans Committee at Elks Lodge, said, "The previous flagpole was dated and difficult to maintain, so the upgrade is a great improvement and a sincere expression of appreciation to all Veterans buried there." Disbrow especially thanks Ralph Corey, Joe Yankanvich, and Steve Castner for their time and effort in preparing the site and installing the new pole.

The Elks Veterans’ Committee has been selling RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday shirts/sweatshirts to raise funds for local veterans’ causes, and they thank all who purchased shirts to help fund this endeavor.