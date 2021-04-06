POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

GORDON L. BARRON JR., 24, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. He was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

MEGAN C. LISKER, 20, of Canandaigua, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle. While speaking with Lisker, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle. She was found to be in possession of marihuana and other marihuana paraphernalia. Lisker was issued an appearance ticket to Penn Yan Village Court, where she will answer to her charge at a later date.

KEVIN J. GILLON, 33, of Seneca Falls, was arrested March 28 by Penn Yan Police for driving while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop. Police observed Gillon operating erratically and committing several traffic violations which led to a traffic stop. During the stop, Gillon exhibited signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests as well as a DRE (drug recognition expert) evaluation. Gillon was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, failed to keep right, no turn signal and failed to stop at a stop sign. Gillon was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

VANESSA R. POMPEO, 27, of Geneva, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration. Pompeo was issued an appearance ticket to Penn Yan Village Court where she will answer to the charge at a later date.

Penn Yan Police arrested EMORY J. PULVER, 30, of Penn Yan, for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop where he was found in possession of cocaine. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Penn Yan Police arrested PATRICK J. BROWN, 41, of Branchport, on a bench warrant for non-compliance of a court order for Brown's failure to follow the conditions and terms of Yates County Drug Treatment Court. He was taken into custody in Elmira and transported to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

BRENDA M. HODGE, 60, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration. She was issued an appearance ticket to Penn Yan Village Court, where she will answer to her charge at a later date.

Penn Yan Police arrested ANGEL VASQUEZ, 60, of Penn Yan, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of assault and harassment. Officers located Vasquez in a local park and took him into custody. He was processed at the Police Department and transported to the Yates County Jail to await CAP arraignment.

DANIEL A. GRADY, 20, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant after he was indicted on drug charges by a Yates County Grand Jury. It is alleged that Grady sold the narcotic Subutex in Penn Yan. Grady was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies. He was arraigned in Yates County Court Thursday, and was released in accordance with New York State Bail Reform.

CARRIE L. GILLESPIE, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant after she was indicted on drug charges by a Yates County Grand Jury. It is alleged that Gillespie sold the narcotic Subutex in Penn Yan. Gillespie was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies. She was arraigned in Yates County Court Thursday, and was remanded to the Yates County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 fully secured bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. Currently on New York State Parole for previous drug sales, Gillespie was held on a New York State Parole warrant stemming from these charges.

Penn Yan Police arrested JAMES M. FOX, 42, after a traffic stop on Liberty Street. A check of his registration revealed it to be suspended for an insurance lapse since December 2020. Fox was issued a ticket and released to appear in court at a later date.

JANICE B. MILLER, of East Sherman Hollow Road, Penn Yan was arrested April 2 by Yates County deputies after being stopped for a traffic infraction. With an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, Miller was placed through a series of field sobriety tests and taken to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test. She was charged with DWI with a .08% or greater BAC, common law DWI and failure to keep right, and was released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.

ANTHONY LUNSER, 24, of Babcock Road, Naples, was arrested April 2 by Yates County deputies after being stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 245 in the town of Middlesex. Showing signs of intoxication and with an odor of an alcoholic beverage, he was placed through field sobriety tests and was taken to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a BAC of .08% or greater, and failure to keep right, and was held to await arraignment.