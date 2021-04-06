UPCOMING EVENTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

APRIL 1-27

Retrospective Oscars

All April long via Google forms, with results and prize drawings announced on social media April 27 – Use Penn Yan Public Library’s very unofficial Oscar ballot to cast your votes for your favorite overlooked or under-appreciated films and creators. At the end of the month, we’ll draw three names from among those who participated to win some great cinephile prizes, like theater candy, gift certificates, movie posters, and DVDs! Fill in our ballot here: http://bit.ly/pyoscars

APRIL 7

Tales With Tails

Wednesday, April 7, 3 p.m., Dundee Library – Our kiddos have chosen a Little Red Riding Hood MysteryTheater theme for their production! We are creating our own script, designing our own set, costumes, and sound effects! We can’t wait to present this production to you this Summer!

Girls Who Code

Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m., Dundee Library – Girls in grades 3rd-5th and 6th-12th try something new this year! This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and/or coding. We are mixing things up this month by working on our Girls Who Code page, STEM and coding activities and reading about other Girls and Women Who Code. We are reading the second book in the companion series: Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.

Ask Me Why I’m Pumped

Dive into how heat pumps are an attractive alternative for your heating and cooling needs and say goodbye to your old clunky heating system. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will show you the ins and outs of heat pumps in their continuing Speaker Series on Wednesday, April 7 from 6:30-8 p.m. The free presentation will be held via Zoom online and is also accessible with a phone call in option.

If you are saying…

• My current heating system needs repairs or is dying

• My heating costs are expensive with oil, propane, kerosene, or electric-resistance heating

• My home uses plug-in electric heaters or my oven to keep me warm

• My excitement to lower my carbon footprint is high

• My family or staff members and customers have health needs that this would help

… then get pumped with us and find out what you can do today!

Our speaker will be Erica Herman, Campaign Director of HeatSmart FLX South under Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County, has been working with residents and energy efficiency since 2018. Prior, she monitored invasive plants in Cayuga Lake, and provided outdoor/environmental education for middle-schoolers with non-profit, Nature’s Classroom, in Connecticut. Not only is she excited to engage various age groups, but she enjoys energizing them too.

To register and get your link for the Zoom presentation, please visit http://bit.ly/askmewhyiampumped. For more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County at 607-664-2300.



APRIL 8

Story Time: Fairy Science

Thursday, April 8, 10:30 a.m., Dundee Library & Dundee Library Facebook Page – You may have heard of fairy magic , but you might be surprised to learn there is also fairy science too! We have not one, but two books all about fairy science for you during our story time both by Ashley Spires, they are Fairy Science and Fairy Science: Solid, Liquid, Gassy.

Films Of The 1920s

Thursday, April 8, 2 p.m. at the Dundee Library – Last year we introduced this new program at the library hosted by Tom Nichols. We are happy to announce this program is back and this month we are featuring The Thin Man Films. This program is being held in celebration of National Library Week.

Aspiring Chefs: Fairy Snacks

Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m., Dundee Library Facebook Page – The magic of these fairy snacks is in how simple they are to make! Try these out for your next playdate and share the magic.

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursdays, April 8, 8 p.m. on Zoom - One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms. Explore and celebrate the work of diverse creators in this ongoing program. Youth are welcome to join us, accompanied by an adult to help provide context and support when needed. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

APRIL 9

Blessed Hope ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope April ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Barb Short. Barb is a counselor at Family Life and the title of her talk is "Who are YOU?" The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

STEM On The Go: Birds

Friday, April 9, Pickup from 2-5 p.m. at Dundee Library – Love STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math). This month it is all about the beeks, of birds that is. Week one: Eat Like A Bird I, Diets of Birds. Week two: Eat Like A Bird 2, Actually try to eat like a bird. Week three: Build Your Own Bird Feeder. Week four: How Tweet It Is. Week five: How Sweet It Is.

APRIL 10

Genealogy Workshop

The Yates County History Center is offering a family research workshop online at 11 a.m. April 10. “Researching Your English Ancestors” will be taught by Tricia Noel in this Zoom class covering understanding records, resources available, and more. Class fee is $25. Register by calling the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318 or mail a check to YCHC, 107 Chapel Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Zoom class invitation will be sent out after registering.

Second Saturday at The Living Well

The Living Well will be hosting its Second Saturday event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 10 at 121 E. Elm St., Penn Yan. This is a free event to show our appreciation to the community. Stop by for some fruit salad, garden seeds, and bubbles for the kids. Any questions please call 315-536-0838

Conversation Café : Checking in on Racial Justice Efforts

Saturday, April 10, 6 p.m. on Zoom - Almost a year into a period of renewed turmoil and calls for justice, where does our nation stand? Grab a mug of your favorite drink and join us for a respectful, crucial community conversation. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/pyplconvo. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.



APRIL 10-30

Trash & Mask Cleanup Challenge

Celebrate Earth Day and get some exercise, too! Penn Yan Public Library invites youth ages 8 to 18 to get outside and pick up litter – whoever picks up the most will win a $15 gift certificate to the Keuka Candy Emporium. A special $5 bonus gift certificate will go to whoever picks up the most discarded masks. Beginning April 10, share pictures of what you've picked up using #PYPLCleanup or email them to info@pypl.org by 5pm on April 30. We'll announce the winner at noon on May 1. Please follow all public health guidelines and use common sense when picking up litter.

APRIL 12

Maker Monday

Monday, April 12, Pickup from 2-5 p.m., Dundee Library – Make your Monday great with our Maker Monday kits. Our treasure chest is now located next to the indoor book drop using the back entrance to the library. This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons.

Local Book Discussion: "Poverty in Rural America" by Christina Trombley

Monday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom - Local author Christina Trombley joined us in February to discuss the research and process involved in writing about the Yates County Home and Farm. Now we invite you to read her book, Poverty in Rural America, and join us as she returns to host a discussion on it. Copies may be found at Long’s Cards and Books or placed on hold at the library. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/pyauth2. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

APRIL 14

Tales With Tails

Wednesday, April 14, 3 p.m., Dundee Library – Our kiddos have chosen a Little Red Riding Hood MysteryTheater theme for their production! We are creating our own script, designing our own set, costumes, and sound effects! We can’t wait to present this production to you this Summer!

Family Research Support Group: Immigration Records Redux

Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m. on Zoom - Bring your questions, wisdom, and fascinating discoveries. Whatever your level of experience, all are welcome. This month, we look again at immigration records and passenger lists. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLfam. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

Girls Who Code

Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m., Dundee Library – Girls in grades 3rd-5th and 6th-12th try something new this year! This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and/or coding. We are mixing things up this month by working on our Girls Who Code page, STEM and coding activities and reading about other Girls and Women Who Code. We are reading the second book in the companion series: Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.

APRIL 15

Story Time: Earth Day

Thursday, April 15, 10:30 a.m., Dundee Library and Dundee Library Facebook Page – Earth! My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy Mc Anulty is a very entertaining book all about the Earth from her point of view! We loved this book so much we also ordered it’s brother and sister books Sun! One In A Billion and Moon! Earth’s Best Friend

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

Requirements For Clients:

• Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required! Register online HERE or call Yates OFA

at: 315-536-5515 or Yates DSS at: 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist.

*Registration is on a first come, first served basis*

• This will be a drive-thru model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your

trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and

proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

• Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do NOT arrive prior to 10 am.

Apple User Support Group: E-Waste

Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m. on Zoom - Bring question and tips to this information sharing session where you can trade expertise with fellow Apple aficionados. This month electronic waste and how Apple addresses it. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLmac. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

Aspiring Chefs: Fruits of the Earth

Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m., Dundee Library Facebook Page – Enjoy the fruits of the earth in a waffle cone. Honor Mother Earth with this earth friendly snack that is waste free!

Grumman Boat Lecture

April 15, 7 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum – Boating enthusiast and historian Mike O'Brien will present the history of the Grumman Boat Company. The location of this lecture is TBD pending Covid regulations. Please continue to check our website or Facebook for updates. Please RSVP by emailing info@flbm.org or by calling 607-569-2222.

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursdays, April 15, 8 p.m. on Zoom - One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms. Explore and celebrate the work of diverse creators in this ongoing program. Youth are welcome to join us, accompanied by an adult to help provide context and support when needed. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



APRIL 16

STEM On The Go: Birds

Friday, April 16, Pickup from 2-5 p.m., Dundee Library – Love STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering & Math). This month it is all about the beeks, of birds that is. Week one: Eat Like A Bird I, Diets of Birds. Week two: Eat Like A Bird 2, Actually try to eat like a bird. Week three: Build Your Own Bird Feeder. Week four: How Tweet It Is. Week five: How Sweet It Is.

APRIL 17

Boat Finishing Workshop

April 17 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum – Participants will learn to prepare the surface for painting/varnishing and to apply primer, paint, and the first coat of varnish.​ This event is is $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Please RSVP by emailing info@flbm.org or by calling 607-569-2222.

The Paris Library Book Club

Saturday, April 17, noon, Dundee Library – This French themed book club will include a taste of beef bourguignon from Tabora Farm and Winery. Call and reserve one of the three copies we have on hold for participating patrons today! Join us for our meeting in the new and spacious Tripp Community Room!

Civics 101: The Fine Art of Billcrafting

Saturday, April 17, 1 p.m. on Zoom - Know your democracy! Visit http://bit.ly/civlists to find a curated list of episodes on this month’s theme and listen at your leisure. Then on the 17th, join us for a session to discuss what we learned, ask questions, and go deeper into the process of democracy. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/pyplcivics101. This month’s episodes focus on the role of the legislative branch. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

Arts & Drafts: Paint a Color Wheel

Saturday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom - Local artist Jeannette McDunnah guides us through an art project you can complete at home with the supply kit provided by the library. This month, take the mystery out of color mixing and create your own color wheel using artist-quality gouache. You will learn to mix secondary and tertiary colors as well as neutral tones. To sign up for a free supply kit, receive the Zoom demo link, and receive the colorful drink pairing suggestion, please visit http://bit.ly/artsapril. Open to adults aged 21 and older; hosted by Penn Yan Public Library and co-sponsored by Hoban’s Spirits.



APRIL 19

Maker Monday

Monday, 19, Pickup from 2-5 p.m., Dundee Library – Make your Monday great with our Maker Monday kits. Our treasure chest is now located next to the indoor book drop using the back entrance to the library. This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons.

APRIL 20

STeAM Engines: Rubber Band Guitar

Tuesday, April 20 at 3 p.m. on Zoom – STeAM Engines is a monthly virtual program where Penn Yan Public Library staff help kids ages 3 and up explore science at home! This month, we're making a simple guitar. You will need two pens or pencils, several rubber bands of different dimensions, and a long box with one hole in the top, such as a tissue box. Please email info@pypl.org to register.



APRIL 21

Tales With Tails

Wednesday, April 21, 3 p.m., Dundee Library – Our kiddos have chosen a Little Red Riding Hood MysteryTheater theme for their production! We are creating our own script, designing our own set, costumes, and sound effects! We can’t wait to present this production to you this summer!

Girls Who Code

Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m., Dundee Library – Girls in grades 3rd-5th and 6th-12th try something new this year! This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and/or coding. We are mixing things up this month by working on our Girls Who Code page, STEM and coding activities and reading about other Girls and Women Who Code. We are reading the second book in the companion series: Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.

APRIL 22

Story Time: Nature and Art

Thursday, April 22, 10:30 a.m., Dundee Library & Dundee Library Facebook Page – Celebrate nature and art with our three story time selections this week In A Jar by Marcero, Dandelion’s Dream by Yoko Tanaka.and Red Sing’s From the Rooftops by Joyce Sidman.

Aspiring Chefs: Poetry and Tea Time

Thursday, April 22, 4 p.m., Dundee Library Facebook Page – April is National Poetry Month! Lure an unlikely audience into listening to or creating poetry during a tea time with raspberry linzer cookies.



APRIL 23

STEM On The Go: Birds

Friday, April 23, Pickup from 2-5 p.m., Dundee Library – Love STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering & Math). This month it is all about the beeks, of birds that is. Week one: Eat Like A Bird I, Diets of Birds. Week two: Eat Like A Bird 2, Actually try to eat like a bird. Week three: Build Your Own Bird Feeder. Week four: How Tweet It Is. Week five: How Sweet It Is.



APRIL 24

Chicken Barbecue

Chicken Barbecue by Gale-Wyn Catering on Saturday, April 24 starting at 11 a.m. at Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan. Take out dinner is $10 or chicken half is $7. Dinner includes chicken half, macaroni salad, salt potatoes, and roll. Sponsored by Penn Yan Presbyterian Women.

Resilient Penn Yan: Fire + Flood Film Discussion

Saturday, April 24, 3 p.m. on Zoom - The groundbreaking film Fire & Flood: Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change tracks the impacts of the near-simultaneous disasters of Hurricane Maria and the California wildfires, exploring “the vulnerability of LGBTQ+ communities to climate disasters.” How does this relate to Yates County, and what should we do about it? Please call us at (315) 536-6114 or email us at info@pypl.org for the link to the film, and register for the Zoom discussion on the 24th at http://bit.ly/pyfireflood. PYPL is supported in this effort by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and this session is co-hosted by Keuka Compass. Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change is a pilot program of the American Library Association.



APRIL 26

Maker Monday

Monday, April 26, Pickup from 2-5 p.m., Dundee Library – Make your Monday great with our Maker Monday kits. Our treasure chest is now located next to the indoor book drop using the back entrance to the library. This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons.



APRIL 28

Red Cross Blood Drive

A Yates County American Red Cross blood drives will be held Wednesday, April 28 at the Yates Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 463 N. Main St., Penn Yan.

Weather conditions and illness continue to affect participation in many blood drives. Blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are required to wear masks, and all staff and volunteers are masked and gloved.

Donors of all blood types are needed to replenish blood supplies. Remember, one unit of blood can help up to three patients.

Tales With Tails

Wednesday, April 28, 3 p.m., Dundee Library – Our kiddos have chosen a Little Red Riding Hood MysteryTheater theme for their production! We are creating our own script, designing our own set, costumes, and sound effects! We can’t wait to present this production to you this Summer!

Girls Who Code

Wednesday, April 28, 4 p.m., Dundee Library – Girls in grades 3rd-5th and 6th-12th try something new this year! This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and/or coding. We are mixing things up this month by working on our Girls Who Code page, STEM and coding activities and reading about other Girls and Women Who Code. We are reading the second book in the companion series: Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.

APRIL 29

Story Time: Arbor Day

Thursday, April 29, 10:30 a.m., Dundee Library & Dundee Library Facebook Page – Arbor Day is an unusual Holiday in that it celebrates the future. Join us for while we celebrate Arbor Day with these reads: "Arbor Day Square" by Kathryn O. Galbraith and "The Busy Tree" by Jennifer Ward.

Aspiring Chefs: May Day Baskets

Thursday, April 29, 4 p.m., Dundee Library Facebook Page – Assemble a May Day Basket for a friend and hang it on their door. These cute little baskets usually are filled with Spring flowers and candies. P.S. May Day is May 1.

Let’s Talk: Menstruation

Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m. – Learn about menstruation from a health educator and in a safe, non-judgmental setting—be sure to bring your questions! Please email info@pypl.org to register. Presented by Olivia Clinton, Health Educator from Finger Lakes Community Health, and hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



APRIL 30

STEM On The Go: Birds

Friday, April 30, Pickup from 2 - 5 p.m., Dundee Library – Love STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math). This month it is all about the beeks, of birds that is. Week one: Eat Like A Bird I, Diets of Birds. Week two: Eat Like A Bird 2, Actually try to eat like a bird. Week three: Build Your Own Bird Feeder. Week four: How Tweet It Is. Week five: How Sweet It Is.

Spin Art

Friday, April 30, 4 p.m. – Spin art is creative fun that involves paint, canvas, and power tools. Best for ages 5 and up. Dress to get messy and register today as space is limited. This will be an outdoor program that will take place at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St. in Penn Yan, and that will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Register at: tiny.cc/PYPLSpinArt

Understanding Film: MOTHER by Bong Joon-ho

Friday, April 30, 9 p.m. on Zoom - Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff for another insightful exploration of the art of cinema. This month’s selection is the Korean thriller Mother; a copy is available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on Tubi and Pluto. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.



MAY 1

May Day Meet & Greet at Care Net!

Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 162 Main St., Penn Yan – Come to the Care Net Meet & Greet May 1, rain or shine, and learn about the free and confidential services our agency provides in your community! There will be free drawings, mini May Day baskets, balloon raffle with a grand prize, face painting for the kids, and guided tour of Care Net.

MAY 4

Watercolor Painting on Teabags (Zoom Meeting)

Tuesday, May 4, 10 a.m. – noon, Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan – What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a media? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can be framed or used as a special greeting card.

Cost: $20 members, $24 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. Zoom meeting instructions will be provided upon registration.

MAY 4-6

Glaze Party

Three sessions – May 4 through May 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan – Do you always have trouble controlling glazes? Would you like to learn more about glazing, even design your own ceramic surfaces? In this experimental class, we will focus on the basic knowledge of glazes and multiple ways to easier control them! Make your own test tiles and design your own glazing recipes. This workshop is open to students of all levels. Cost: $50 members, $60 not-yet-members plus $10 fee for clay/glaze/firing. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.



MAY 8

Needle Felting

Saturday May 8, 3-6 p.m., Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan – “Paint” with fiber! Using colored wool and a sharp, hooked needle, combine and blend raw wool into a two-dimensional image that can be framed or used as a special greeting card. Cost: $30 members, $36 not-yet-members $18 materials fee for wool and felting tools. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. Deadline for registration is April 30.



MAY 15

Chicken barbecue by Gale-Wyn Catering

Saturday, May 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan. Take-out only: dinner $10, chicken half $7. Dinner includes: half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes, roll & butter. Sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter CI, Penn Yan. P.E.O. is an educational philanthropic organization which supports education for women through scholarships and low interest loans. Our Local Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors girls, one each from Penn Yan Academy and Dundee High School. For more information on P.E.O. scholarships and loans go to www.peointernational.org/projects.



ONGOING

Pod Storytime

Penn Yan Public Library is offering custom outdoor “pod storytimes” for groups of fewer than eight people. Please email info@pypl.org to get started.

Spring Reading Challenge

Dundee Library – Calling all avid readers and those looking to jump start their next reading adventure! The Dundee Library has a very rewarding reading challenge for you! This challenge is for adults and children. Participants will be eligible for a drawing at the end of each quarter or at the end of the year depending on the challenge. First, second, third, and fourth place prizes will be awarded at the end of June. Prizes will include books, gift cards, and items or gift certificates to local businesses. To participate please contact the Dundee Library to sign-up, if you do not already have a library card with a library in the Southern Tier Library System please apply for one with us, and request a bookmark and/or calendar challenge poster. You may also simply keep a reading log. Eligible materials are books, ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines. We also have the 1,000 books before kindergarten program to promote early literacy with prizes for every 100 books read!

Hammondsport Bookworms

Little Bookworms is on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays with Lauren, who will give an overview of the Weekly Activity Kit, designed for ages 0-4. They are available to pick up at the Hammondsport Library afterwards. Sign-up is required as kits are limited.

Relax & Read Teen Subscription Box

All April long – Penn Yan Public Library invites Yates County youth ages 12 to 18 years to register to get a once-a-month subscription box (actually a reusable grocery bag) full of fun stuff to help them relax and de-stress. What's in the bag? A calming, fun activity with all supplies included; a library book already checked out to you, chosen just for you; and random swag, as our budget allows. Fill out the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/PYPLRelax to participate, and the library will get in touch once the bag is ready to be picked up.

Bookworm Buddies

Penn Yan Public Library’s Miss Melissa reads great chapter books for elementary readers! Find links to the video playlists, plus discussion guides, at https://tinyurl.com/BBPYPL.

COVID-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!

Weekly Activity

A weekly activity program for all ages will be on Hammondsport Library’s Facebook Live at noon Thursdays with Sally. Programs are recorded and may be viewed at anytime afterwards. Follow the Fred & Harriett Memorial Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.