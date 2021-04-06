Vaccines offered at Bath, Canandaigua VAs

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

VA offers COVID-19 vaccine for all veterans plus spouses and caregivers

President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law last week, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as veteran spouses, caregivers, and some beneficiaries.

Veterans of all ages as well as their spouses or caregivers can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. The Moderna and J&J vaccine are being offered.

Clinics for COVID -19 vaccines are held at Bath, Canandaigua, and Calkins Road VA, and Elmira and Wellsville clinics. Veterans can contact their local VA to schedule a vaccine appointment.

• For Calkins Road VA/Canandaigua VA: call 585-393-7401 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to register and schedule an appointment.

• For Bath VA: call 607-664-4626 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to register and schedule an appointment.

VA’s prioritized expansion efforts include offering the vaccine to all enrolled veterans – approximately 9.5 million – followed by those outlined in the bill, as vaccine supply permits:

- Non-enrolled veterans as defined in the new legislation, including those without service-connected disabilities and who have incomes above VA’s threshold.

- Veteran caregivers who are enrolled in either the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers or the Program of General Caregiver Support Services.

- Veteran caregivers enrolled in certain Geriatrics and Extended Care Programs, such as Veteran Directed Care, Bowel and Bladder, Home Based Primary Care and VA’s Medical Foster Home Program.

- Civilian Health and Medical Programs of the Department of Veterans Affairs recipients.

- Veteran spouses.