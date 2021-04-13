Cruisin’ Night cancelled this year

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Traditional Cruisin’ Night in Penn Yan not happening for 2021 over Covid safety

PENN YAN – The organizers of Cruisin’ Night, which typically takes places the Friday of Father’s Day weekend, announced recently that it’s not possible to safely plan a large public event for June. The decision came at this point in time due to the fact that planning the event takes place months in advance, from seeking out sponsors, vendors and music, organizing car registration, and getting approvals.

In previous years, Cruisin’ Night has drawn thousands of people to downtown Penn Yan. Though it’s disappointing to not see this event happen for 2021, the organizers feel bringing the community and visitors together at an event this large in scale, all at once, is not responsible at this point in time. Organizers say they look forward to more community events in the future that contribute to the quality of life and diverse opportunities here in Yates County for residents, local businesses and visitors.

Organizers of the event are working with local vehicle enthusiasts in creating suggested routes to travel throughout Yates County this summer. These routes may be new to some, and many may not have visited those roads in a long time. Locals and potential visitors will be encouraged to explore the countrysides through Yates County, visit local businesses, eat at dining establishments and post photos through it all to showcase what makes our area a great place to be. Be on the lookout for more details to follow.