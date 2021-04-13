FROM PAGES PAST: 1921 -- Ball Bros. give $50,000 to Keuka College

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

150 years ago

April 13, 1871

Care of the Teeth – The best and safest tooth wash in the world is tepid water. There is not a tooth powder in existence, or a tooth wash that does not inflict a physical injury to the teeth, and promote their decay. Each dentist has a powder of his own, which he sells at a thousand per cent. profit, which he may honestly imagine will do a positive good without any injury whatever; but he is mistaken. The teeth were never intended to be pearly white. Every intelligent dentist knows that the whiter the teeth are, the sooner and more certain they will decay; he also knows that those teeth are the soundest, last the longest, and are the most useful, which have a yellowish tint; then why provide powders to take off this yellowish surface?

Facts in Human Life — The number of languages spoken in the world is 3,064. The inhabitants of the globe profess more than 1,000 different religions. The number of men is about equal to the number of women. The average of human life is thirty-three years. One quarter die previous to the age of seven years, one half before seventeen, and those who pass this age enjoy a felicity refused to one-half the human species. To every thousand persons, one reaches a hundred years of life: to every 100, only six the age of sixty-five; and not more than one in 500 live to be eighty years of age. There are on earth 1,000,000,000 inhabitants; and of these 33,333,333 die every year, 91824 every day, 3,730 every hour, and sixty every minute, or one every second. These losses are balanced by an equal number of births. The married are longer lived than the single, and above all those who observe a sober and industrious conduct. Tall men live longer than short ones. Women have more chances of life previous to being fifty years of age than men, but fewer afterwards. The number of marriages is in proportion of 75 to every 1,000 individuals. Marriages are most frequently after the equinoxes; that is during the months of June and December.

100 years ago

April 13, 1921

$50,000 Gift to Keuka College – The Ball Bros., of Muncie, Indiana, manufacturers of the Ideal Glass Jars, and business men of rare ability, have presented Keuka College with over $50,000. The Ball Bros. are nephews of the late Rev. George H. Ball, the founder of Keuka College, and they have been and are loyal friends and supporters of the institution. Frank Ball is one of the trustees of the college. The gift they now make is in keeping with their suggestion that when some strong organization would get back of Keuka College and endow it, they would make a substantial contribution. The Northern Baptist Convention is raising the endowment for the college and its success is assured. The beautiful remodeled dormitory is to be called “Ball Memorial Hall.” It is one of the most attractive and comfortable dormitories to be found. More than $60,000 have been expended during the past year in improving the college property. A large entering class of exceptional, well-prepared young women has already registered for September.

Floor Gives Way – The cement block building recently erected by the Harris Bros, in the rear of the Lake Keuka Fruit Sales Co.’s property in Water street, Penn Yan, suffered considerable damage Saturday morning when the heavy cement floor in the second floor gave way and carried the upper floor with it into the basement. The cement floor weighed between 30 and 40 tons and was about four to five inches thick, graded to the center of the room. Only the day before they had transferred from the J. A. Fiero warehouse some 1,500 cases of grape juice weighing about 55 pounds to the case. These were stored on the cement floor ready to ship. Evidently some of the heavy timbers below this floor gave way as the center of the floor cracked, tearing the heavy timbers below, and went to the ground, carrying with the floor many of the cases of grape juice and tearing the upper floor loose from its moorings in the wall. Fortunately, many of the cases of grape juice were placed along the outer wall, and these did not fall into the mass of timbers and cement which went to the basement when the floor gave way. The giving way of the floors tended to force out the outer wall on the south side, and the walls were cracked in several places. Workmen promptly put heavy timbers and planking against the wall to save it from falling out, and in this way the walls were saved. Fortunately, all their valuable machinery was in another part of the building and did not go into the mix-up. The Harris Bros, have had a good many things to contend with, and their many friends hope their loss will not prove as serious as it at first appeared. People living near heard the crash of the building giving way about 2:30 Saturday morning.

75 years ago

April 11, 1946

Look Before You Buy Warn School Officials – The Penn Yan school authorities again wish to call attention to the fact that dishonest salesmen representing correspondence schools that do not exist frequently operate in Penn Yan, as they do in other communities. Any citizen of Penn Yan contemplating buying a correspondence course should, for his own protection, never pay unknown representatives any sum of money without first seeing convincing and bona fide credentials, part of which include state or other franchise authority for operating the schools. As a further check, anyone is at liberty to contact the school authorities who are able in a matter of minutes to consult an approved list of correspondence schools. This list is compiled by the National Home Study council, which is an authentic and reputable organization recognized by state departments.

Fire Dispossesses Three Families Living On East Elm Street – Fire following an explosion of some undetermined kind did an estimated damage of $3,000 Monday evening to the three-family apartment house at the corner of East Elm and Benham streets. According to Fire Chief Howard Sprague, this building familiarly known as “The old Post place,” was the property of John Potapczyk. Mr. and Mrs. Potapczyk occupied one apartment and their loss included several items of all-new electrical equipment — washing machine, refrigerator, sewing machine, cleaner, and a gas stove only a week in use. Mr. and Mrs. William Leach lived in the rear apartment. Mr. Leach is a recently discharged service man and all of their furniture is new, having been delivered within the past three weeks. Occupants of the third apartment were Mr. and Mrs. Edward Yachel and four small children. They lost everything. Mr. and Mrs. Potapczyk are staying with her mother, Mrs. Mary Ulawski of Hicks street. The other two families accepted offered shelter from friends and relatives.

Conservation Club Spots 67 Varieties of Birds – The following birds were recorded by the members of the Keuka Park Conservation club during March: loon, horned grebe, whistling swan, Canada goose, mallard, black duck, baldpate, pintail, wood duck, redhead, ring-neck duck, canvasback, greater scaup, goldeneye, buffle-head, ruddy duck, hooded merganser, American merganser, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, rough-leg hawk, marsh hawk, osprey, sparrow hawk, ruffled grouse, pheasant, killdeer, herring gull, ring-billed gull, Bonaparte’s gull, mourning dove, screech owl, great horned owl, kingfisher, flicker, pileated woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, downy woodpecker, phoebe, prairie horned lark, blue jay, crow, chickadee, white breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, robin, bluebird, golden crowned kinglet, northern shrike, starling, English sparrow, meadowlark, red-winged blackbird, bronzed grackle, cowbird, cardinal, evening grosbeak, purple finch, goldfinch, Savanah sparrow, vesper sparrow, junco, tree sparrow, field sparrow, fox sparrow, and song sparrow. The total number is 67. The ruddy duck is a rare visitor on Keuka lake, but is seen more frequently on Seneca. The whistling swan is not seen every year, but may appear in small flocks. Unusually warm weather for March brought many of the migrants in early.

50 years ago

Apr. 15, 1971

The Changing Scene – St. Mark’s Terrace, Senior Citizen Housing Project at Penn Yan, is rapidly moving toward completion. Much of the exterior brick work is completed, and workmen are busily completing the seven story apartment complex at Liberty and Chapel Street in the village.

Reapportionment Plan Gets Court Approval – Supreme Court Justice Jacob Ark has given approval to the proposed reapportionment plan for Yates County. Thus the plan will go before the voters at the November election. The plan calls for a 13 member, five district legislative board. The present county legislative body is made up of one supervisor from each of the nine towns in the county. Also at the polls in November, the voters will choose the supervisors to serve under the new plan. Should the plan be rejected, the supervisors elected must then find another reapportionment plan. The proposal was submitted to the court inasmuch as the county was the defendant in a reapportionment case brought by a Penn Yan citizen, former village trustee Thomas Waye. The plan, as approved by Justice Ark, provides the following districts within the county, with the representation noted: Italy and Middlesex combined into one district, with one supervisor; Potter, Benton and Torrey in one district with three supervisors; Jerusalem with two supervisors; Milo districts I through VI, with four representatives; Barrington, Starkey and Milo District VII combined with three representatives. Each representative, or member of the legislative board, would be elected for a two year term, starting January 1, 1972, and each would have one vote. Present town supervisors and village mayors would be eligible to serve from their legislative district. Each representative would represent a population norm of 1,466 persons. By districts, the range would be from 1,405 to 1,503 per member, well within the court mandated population limits. The percent deviation from the norm is at a high of 4.2 with 10 percent being approved by the courts. Various combination of districts for simple majority of seven, have a population range of 10,236 to 10,441 in the county's census total of 19,069.

Five Vehicle Pileup Shatters Easter Calm – A spectacular crackup involving two pickup trucks and three automobiles shattered the calm of an Easter Sunday evening at North Ave. and Liberty Street in Penn Yan. Four persons were hurt and several others shaken up in the 7:15 crash. Jack Valder, 33, of Penn Yan R.D. 2 and his 13 year old son, Kevin, suffered face, neck and head injuries and were admitted to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital. Released following treatment were: Rodney Bush, 33, of 244 E. Elm St., Donald Bush, 62, of Seneca Falls, ear laceration. He is the father of Rodney Bush. A brother, Ronald, 25, of Waterloo, escaped injury. Penn Yan Police Sgt. Kenneth Maloy and Patrolman John Wood said Valder was headed west across Liberty Street when his truck was struck by the southbound Bush truck, operated by Rodney Bush. The violent impact ripped the camper top from the Valder truck and spun it into an eastbound car pulling into the intersection, operated by Harold W. Adsit, 45, of Dewitt. The Adsit car struck another eastbound car driven by Mrs. Florence Detro of Canandaigua. The Bush truck rolled 175 feet beyond the point of initial impact and, while flying through the air, struck a car operated by Woodrow Bell, 27, of Middlesex, which had just rounded the corner. The driver was thrown from the Bush truck but his father and a brother, Ronald 25, of Waterloo, stayed with the wreckage as the vehicle stopped on its top. The Valders also were thrown from their truck. Bush was given a summons charging him with driving while intoxicated.