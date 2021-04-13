POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

School zone speed enforcement: The Penn Yan Police Department will be taking part in New York State's Traffic Safety Committee's extra enforcement of speeding in school zones later this month. We would like to remind residents to slow down and follow the posted speed limit while driving through a school zone.

Donald R. Burd III, 20, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after an investigation into an incident reported March 26. The investigation revealed that Burd sent a 15-year-old child inappropriate sexual messages. Burd was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Burd was held to Yates County Jail to await centralized arraignment for an order of protection. That investigation by the PYPD also revealed that Burd had allowed a child less than 17 years of age to use his nicotine vape in the Town of Torrey. He was charged by Yates County sheriff's deputies with a third count of child endangerment and will answer in Torrey Town Court at a later date.

Penn Yan Police arrested Aurandrick M. Mampuya, 24, of East Rochester, on an arrest warrant for stalking and harassment. The charges stem from Mampuya allegedly threatening and contacting someone multiple times and advising that person he was looking for them and was going to have sexual relations with them when he found them. Mampuya was arrested in Canandaigua by New York State Police for an unrelated incident. State Police discovered the outstanding warrant out of Penn Yan and contacted the police department. Penn Yan officers took custody of Mampuya and transported him to the Penn Yan Police Department where he was processed and was later arraigned. Mampuya was released on his own recognizance.

Heather L. Peacock, 40, of Penn Yan, was issued a village ordinance ticket for nuisance dog. The ticket was issued after Peacock was walking the dog past two individuals and the dog jumped up and bit one of them, causing minor injuries. Officers also issued Peacock a dangerous dog hearing ticket as required by New York State Ag. & Markets Law.