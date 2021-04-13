Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival cancelled

Staff reports

This past year has been a challenge, and everyone surely is looking to return to the “norm.” For 26 years, the Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival has brought thousands of landlubbers and cardboard sailors to town to enjoy the Seneca Lake waterfront, stroll a midway of dozens of vendors and music-makers, and watch or participate in the “almost-famous” Cardboard Boat Regatta held in Seneca Harbor Park.

The Waterfront Festival Committee, part of Watkins Glen Promotions, announced that this year’s planned Festival has been cancelled because of the continued concerns surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the committee and of the board of directors of Watkins Glen Promotions said they made this decision after a great deal of discussion and evaluation of the health risks involved in any large gatherings which might spread the virus which causes Covid-19.

“We are all ready to return our key annual community events, but the health and safety of everyone involved has to be at the forefront of our decision. I’ve been in communication with our local leaders and while we are moving in the right direction to reduce the risk and spread of the pandemic for all, we aren’t quite there” said Laurie DeNardo, chair of the Waterfront Festival.

DeNardo thanked the generous event sponsors and the hard-working volunteers who have been planning this year’s Festival. The highlight of the festival each year is the Cardboard Boat Regatta, featuring dozens of handmade boats made only of cardboard and duct tape.

Watkins Glen Promotions is a non-profit organization producing four Schuyler County events each year. They include the Waterfront Festival in June, the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival in September, the Falls Harvest Festival in Montour Falls in October, and Watkins Glen Village Christmas in December. Visit www.watkinsglen.com for more information.