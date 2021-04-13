Yates County to celebrate National County Government Month

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Yates County will celebrate National County Government Month during the month of April to showcase how the county serves residents and achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Counties Matter,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day, especially for local government workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yates County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Winona Flynn, Yates County administrator. “In a year full of unimaginable challenges, Yates County stepped up and faced this pandemic head on, providing the emergency response and other essential services upon which our residents rely. I salute all our county employees and encourage residents to visit www.yatescounty.org to learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones.”

Doug Paddock, Yates County Legislative Chair added: “Yates County employees take great satisfaction in their responsibility to protect and enhance the health, wellbeing, and safety of our residents in efficient and cost-effective ways.”

Photo contest

As part of this year’s celebration, the New York State Association of Counties is holding a county photo contest to celebrate the unique beauty and diversity of New York’s counties. To enter, simply share a photo of a New York county on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tag @nyscounties and use the hashtag #countiesmatter. Five winning photographs will be chosen for publication in the summer edition of the NYSAC News magazine and included in the NYSAC 2022 Calendar.

“National County Government Month is an opportunity for counties to highlight the many ways they serve their residents,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counites. “Local government is vital to our communities across the state, and this is the perfect time to showcase counties across New York State.”