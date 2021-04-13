Yates County Public Health commended for age 65+ vaccinations

PENN YAN – In addition to running above the statewide average for total vaccinations, Yates County Public Health recently was acknowledged by New York State for its vaccination efforts in individuals age 65 and older. The county’s percentage of those 65 and older who have been fully vaccinated is 72.3%, rising above the statewide average of 67%.

“New York State commended our health department in its efforts to reach this population," says YCPH Deputy Director Sara Christensen. “With this acknowledgment, recognition also has to be given to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, local pharmacies, Penn Yan Community Health, and Mosaic Health who all have helped vaccinate our 65 and up population.”