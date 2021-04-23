National Crime Victims Rights Week observed

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The week of April 18-24 is National Crime Victims Rights Week. It is a week dedicated to learning about victimization, the effect victimization has on individuals, families, friends, and the community, and to promote laws, policies, and programs to help victims of crime.

Every year, law enforcement agencies take this time to remember that victims of crimes play an important role in the criminal justice process.

"We remain committed to ensure all victims are treated with respect and have the services they need to recover from crime," said Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham. "In Yates County, we are lucky to have many great victim services groups that work alongside law enforcement to support victims."