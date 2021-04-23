Will the Outlet Trail finally reach Seneca Lake?

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Friends of The Outlet form working group with Greenidge Generation to explore extending trail to Seneca Lake

TORREY — The Friends of the Outlet, owners of most of the Keuka Outlet Trail property along the Keuka Outlet between Keuka and Seneca Lakes, and Greenidge Generation LLC are pleased to announce the formation of a working group that will explore the feasibility of extending the popular trail to Seneca Lake.

The group will include representatives of the Friends of the Outlet Board of Directors, Greenidge Generation management, and members of the Greenidge Generation Community Advisory Committee.

“Greenidge has long been a supporter of those along the Keuka Outlet Trail, and they are in a unique position to work with us to create meaningful new ways for the community to enjoy Seneca Lake. We’re excited to partner with them on a process which could result in the realization of the dreams of many current and former members of The Friends,” said Phillip Rahr, president of the Friends of the Outlet.

“We at Greenidge Generation look forward to continuing our strong commitment to the Yates County and Finger Lakes community with this effort,” said Dale Irwin, Greenidge Generation CEO.

Currently, the Keuka Outlet Trail terminates at the Dresden Trailhead just west of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on Seneca Street in Dresden. Greenidge Generation’s property extends from Seneca Lake to just east of the Milo Street/Kings Hill Road bridge over the Outlet.

Preliminary discussions between Friends of the Outlet Long Range Planning Chairman Rob Schwarting and officials at Greenidge Generation began last fall. “I want to thank Rob and the Long Range Planning Committee for their work to bring the discussions to this level,” said Rahr.

The Friends of the Outlet, Inc. is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization working with the community to preserve, protect, and improve properties along the Keuka Outlet, also known as Minnesetah River, which flows from Keuka to Seneca Lake. For more information about the Friends of the Outlet, visit www.KeukaOutletTrail.org.

Greenidge Generation LLC operates a vertically integrated, environmentally-sound power generation facility and data processing center in Dresden. Its property sits near the western shore of Seneca Lake. For more information, visit www.greenidgellc.com