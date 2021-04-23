POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

LAUREN SCHOLAND, 25, of Lansmere Way, Rochester, was arrested April 14 by Yates County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant issued out of the Town of Potter Court charging her with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding. Scholand was transported to the Yates County Jail, where she will await the next session of Yates County CAP Court.

SHANTELL R. MCMASTER, 31, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after an incident that occurred April 10 when she allegedly sent harassing text messages to an individual causing the individual to fear for her physical safety. McMaster was advised of the charges and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

Penn Yan Police arrested DONALD E. EISENHART, 59, of Penn Yan, for DWI, DWI .08% BAC or Greater and Inadequate Stop Lamps. Eisenhart was stopped on Liberty Sreet for a violation. During the traffic stop officers observed several signs of intoxication. He was placed through standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, and was taken to the Yates County Public Safety Building for a chemical test which showed his blood alcohol content to be .09%. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket.

CHRISTOPHER N. SCOTT JR., 22, of Himrod, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop in the village. Scott was observed driving on South Avenue while having a suspended New York state driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and he was cited for the offense. Scott was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

Penn Yan Police arrested NICHOLAS J. MACDUFF, 26, for AUO following a traffic stop on Lake Street. During the traffic stop, Macduff’s driving privileges were found to be suspended in New York for failing to answer a summons in Ontario County and not having insurance in effect. Macduff was issued a ticket and released to appear in court at a later date.

LORENZO S. MARIN, 27, of Waterloo, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly interrupted Penn Yan Village Court proceedings. Marin is accused of purposely interrupting his court arraignment and ignoring the judge's calls for him to be quiet. He was originally facing charges of criminal trespass for allegedly entering a person's home without permission. Marin was issued an appearance ticket and released.

DAVID MCKERROW, 65, of Rochester, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop. McKderrow was stopped for speeding on Lake Street and an investigation revealed that McKerrow did not have a license, the vehicle did not have insurance and the registration had been suspended for not having insurance in effect. McKerrow was issued traffic tickets for the offenses, and his vehicle was impounded.

Penn Yan Police arrested DAKOTA M. ALBRO, 19, of Savona, for third-degree Criminal Tampering, third-degree Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct after an investigation into a fight at a local business where numerous items in the business were destroyed. Albro is alleged to have caused over $1,400 in damage to property. He was processed at the police department and released on an appearance ticket.

TEGAN R. CHARBONNEAU, 32, of Branchport, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after she was observed operating a motor vehicle in the village while having a suspended license due to a previous DWI. She was issued an appearance ticket to Penn Yan Village Court.

Penn Yan Police arrested RAMON A. RODRIGUEZ JR., 57, of Dundee, for DWI and Unregistered Motor Vehicle after receiving a complaint from a local business of an intoxicated customer. He was found driving on Lake Street and stopped for having an expired registration. Showing signs of intoxication, he was placed through a series of field sobriety test which he failed. Rodriguez refused a blood draw and was taken to the police department where he was processed and released on tickets.