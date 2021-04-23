UPCOMING EVENTS

The Chronicle Express

APRIL 10-30

Trash & Mask Cleanup Challenge

Celebrate Earth Day and get some exercise, too! Penn Yan Public Library invites youth ages 8 to 18 to get outside and pick up litter – whoever picks up the most will win a $15 gift certificate to the Keuka Candy Emporium. A special $5 bonus gift certificate will go to whoever picks up the most discarded masks. Beginning April 10, share pictures of what you've picked up using #PYPLCleanup or email them to info@pypl.org by 5 pm April 30. We'll announce the winner at noon on May 1. Please follow all public health guidelines and use common sense when picking up litter.



APRIL 29

Story Time: Arbor Day

Thursday, April 29, 10:30 a.m., Dundee Library & Dundee Library Facebook Page – Arbor Day is an unusual Holiday in that it celebrates the future. Join us for while we celebrate Arbor Day with these reads Arbor Day Square by Kathryn O. Galbraith and The Busy Tree by Jennifer Ward.

Aspiring Chefs: May Day Baskets

Thursday, April 29, 4 p.m., Dundee Library Facebook Page – Assemble a May Day Basket for a friend and hang it on their door. These cute little baskets usually are filled with Spring flowers and candies. P.S. May Day is May 1.

Let’s Talk: Menstruation

Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m. – Learn about menstruation from a health educator and in a safe, non-judgmental setting—be sure to bring your questions! Please email info@pypl.org to register. Presented by Olivia Clinton, Health Educator from Finger Lakes Community Health, and hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



APRIL 30

STEM On The Go: Birds

Friday, April 30, Pickup from 2 - 5 pm, Dundee Library – Love STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math). This month it is all about the beeks, of birds that is. Week one: Eat Like A Bird I, Diets of Birds. Week two: Eat Like A Bird 2, Actually try to eat like a bird. Week three: Build Your Own Bird Feeder. Week four: How Tweet It Is. Week five: How Sweet It Is.

Spin Art

Friday, April 30, 4 p.m. – Spin art is creative fun that involves paint, canvas, and power tools. Best for ages 5 and up. Dress to get messy and register today as space is limited. This will be an outdoor program that will take place at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St. in Penn Yan, and that will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Register at: tiny.cc/PYPLSpinArt

Understanding Film: MOTHER by Bong Joon-ho

Friday, April 30, 9 pm on Zoom - Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff for another insightful exploration of the art of cinema. This month’s selection is the Korean thriller "Mother"; a copy is available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on Tubi and Pluto. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.



MAY 1

May Day Meet & Greet at Care Net!

Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 162 Main St., Penn Yan – Come to the Care Net Meet & Greet May 1, rain or shine, and learn about the free and confidential services our agency provides in your community! There will be free drawings, mini May Day baskets, balloon raffle with a grand prize, face painting for the kids, and guided tour of Care Net.

MAY 3

Reading in Public

Monday, May 3, 5:30 – 7 pm at the Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., which invites you to get outside and read together. Join us in front of the library with your current book and a folding chair. Please bring a mask and observe appropriate social distancing for people outside of your bubble. Watch the skies in case of inclement weather, in which case this session will be canceled.



MAY 4

Watercolor Painting on Teabags (Zoom Meeting)

Tuesday, May 4, 10 AM – noon, Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan – What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a media? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can be framed or used as a special greeting card. Cost: $20 members, $24 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. Zoom meeting instructions will be provided upon registration.

Music at the Gazebo

Have you been cooped up all winter long? Looking for something to do? Come to the Village of Dresden to listen and tap your feet to a bluegrass country band. The Dresden "Music at the Gazebo" series welcomes Roy Litteer's Band "High Country" at its Tuesday night, May 4 concert, beginning at 6 p.m. The band is well known for its old-time tunes and bluegrass influences. The free concert takes place at the Gazebo lawn on the corner of Main and Cornelia Streets in Dresden. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and face masks and arrive early to claim their six feet of space. Attendance will be limited if we run out of safe space. The Dresden Music at the Gazebo series is planning on a regular season of first Tuesday concerts at the at the Gazebo due to the Covid pandemic. Since precautionary regulations change from day to day, please watch for further information.



MAY 4-6

Glaze Party

Three sessions – May 4 through May 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Arts Center, 127 Main Street, Penn Yan – Do you always have trouble controlling glazes? Would you like to learn more about glazing, even design your own ceramic surfaces? In this experimental class, we will focus on the basic knowledge of glazes and multiple ways to easier control them! Make your own test tiles and design your own glazing recipes. This workshop is open to students of all levels. Cost: $50 members, $60 not-yet-members plus $10 fee for clay/glaze/firing. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online.



MAY 6

Chicken And Biscuit Or Pork Tenderloin Dinner

The Classic Café and the Dundee Baptist Church are hosting a chicken and biscuit or pork tenderloin dinner Thursday, May 6 from 4:30-7 p.m. Menu includes mashed potatoes, sides, and a slice of pie for $13 each; dine in or take out. For reservations, please call The Classic at 607-243-5111. For delivery within the village of Dundee, please call 315-317-5957. The proceeds will benefit a local, independently owned business and the ministries and missions of the Dundee Baptist Church.

Exploring America’s Founding Documents

Thursday, May 6, 5:30 p.m. on Zoom – Get to the bedrock of our national identity by carefully handwriting selections from our founding documents. This month, we will examine the Reconstruction Amendments. Use your own writing implements and we’ll provide the rest. This program is inspired by artist Morgan O’Hara’s Handwriting the Constitution project. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/USDocs. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

MAY 8

Mother’s Day Weekend Craft

For kids of all ages Saturday, May 8 from 10:30 a.m. - noon with Claudia Milroy at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan. Kids can create something special for Mom – with siblings, parents or other relatives, or on their own. We will be making paper flowers, painting paper craft pots and making a card. Instructor will provide instructions for the class and be available to help children and families Craft. All ages welcome. This is fun for children 6+ to do on their own. Younger than 6, we ask a parent or guardian to stay and help. Just $10 /student

Needle Felting

Saturday May 8, 3 – 6 p.m., Arts Center, 127 Main St. Penn Yan – “Paint” with fiber! Using colored wool and a sharp, hooked needle, combine and blend raw wool into a two-dimensional image that can be framed or used as a special greeting card. Cost: $30 members, $36 not-yet-members $18 materials fee for wool and felting tools. Contact: 315-5536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. Deadline for registration is April 30.

Virtual Game Night: Categories

Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m. on Zoom – This month, Penn Yan Public Library invites you to play the great game of Categories, which you may know in some forms as Scattergories: race to think of words that fit certain themes and that all start with the same letter. Use this link to register and receive reminders: http://bit.ly/PYPLgame.



MAY 8-9

Pilates For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and we’re spreading love to all our Super Women out there with Mother’s Day Pilates classes, 8-9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9 at the Yates Community Center for $10 per person. Moms do a lot for us, and they wear a lot of hats; she’s basically like Superwoman. This Mother's Day, treat yourself, your mom, wife, grandmother, sister, or friend with a much-needed break and let her relax with a 55-minute Pilates class at the YCC. Benefits of Pilates include breath awareness, body awareness, concentration, relaxation, and balance. This would also make a great participation gift for you and your mom or a husband-wife activity. Space is limited, Please Register by calling Dawn 315-536-3354 or email contact@yatescc.org.



MAY 11-12

Glass Collage

Tuesday, May 11 from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday, May 12 from 2-4 p.m. with Crissy McGuinness at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan. During this two-day class, participants will design, create and grout a mosaic. Using pieces of stained glass, create something unique that will remind you of your time on Keuka Lake. (If you do not currently wear glasses, please bring a pair of safety glasses with you.) $60 members, $72 not-yet-members



MAY 12

Free Workshop: Clear the Clutter

Wednesday, May 12 from 1 - 3 p.m. online via Zoom – Simplify your life and finances! Do you feel like you are drowning in clutter? Overwhelmed by the sheer volume of stuff? Having trouble finding the item you need? Clear the Clutter and Simplify Your Life and Finances may be the workshop that helps you address these questions. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is offering this free workshop with Nancy Reigelsperger, CCE-Steuben Financial Educator, who will help you discover the strategies for taking a positive approach to controlling the clutter you might have. She will touch on ways to eliminate paper accumulation and provide alternate ways to keep sentimental items. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Register at PutKnowledgeToWork.org/finance and your zoom link will be emailed to you following registration. For more information call 607-664-2300.

Family Research Support Group: A Range of Records

Wednesday, May 12, 4 p.m, on Zoom – Bring your questions, wisdom, and fascinating discoveries. Whatever your level of experience, all are welcome. This month, we cover probate, tax, and land records. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLfam. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



MAY 13

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursday, May 13, 8 p.m. on Zoom – One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms. Explore and celebrate the work of diverse creators in this ongoing program for adults. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

MAY 15

Welsh Spoon Carving

Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Craig Sandberg at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan. Welsh love spoons are decoratively carved wooden spoons that are often presented as a gift of romantic intent. They can be as simple or as intricate as you’d like. Create something unique and personal for someone you know! We’ll provide tools, wood, and directions. $40 members, $48 not-yet-members

Chicken barbecue

By Gale-Wyn Catering, Saturday, May 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan. Take-out only: dinner $10, chicken half $7. Dinner includes: half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes, roll & butter. Sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter CI, Penn Yan. P.E.O. is an educational philanthropic organization which supports education for women through scholarships and low interest loans. Our Local Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors girls, one each from Penn Yan Academy and Dundee High School. For more information on P.E.O. scholarships and loans go to www.peointernational.org/projects.

Podcast Primetime: Voter Suppression

Saturday, May 15, 1 p.m. on Zoom – Podcasts are revolutionizing the way people consume media, providing deep-dives into important topics and opportunities for important voices to flourish. This month: “10 Voter Suppression Methods,” an episode of Stuff You Should Know, which notes that voter suppression “is as old as voting itself.” Find the episode at this link, http://bit.ly/pyvotepod, give it a listen on your own time, and register to join us for discussion at http://bit.ly/pyplpod. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

This Technology Life: All About Streaming

Saturday, May 15, 3 p.m. on Zoom – Drop in on this virtual roundtable hosted by Penn Yan Public Library to bolster your computer tech knowledge. This month, along with your questions, we’ll cover all the media you can stream, mostly for free, over the Internet – music, movies, and more. Register to join us for each session and receive reminders via this link: http://bit.ly/pypltech.



MAY 16

Benefit dinner and concert

LeTourneau Christian Center will be holding a benefit dinner and concert on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by a concert in the Tabernacle featuring Cheri Taylor, a singer/speaker from Santa Claus, Ind. Registration and pre-payment are required via the LeTourneau website at www.letourneau.org. before May 12 for dinner ($25 adults, $15 children), and advance registration is required for the 6 p.m. concert as attendance will be limited per Covid guidelines. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.



MAY 17

Reading in Public

Mondays, May 17, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Red Jacket Park on Lake Street in Penn Yan – Penn Yan Public Library invites you to get outside and read together. Join us at Red Jacket Park with your current book and a folding chair. Please bring a mask and observe appropriate social distancing for people outside of your bubble. Watch the skies in case of inclement weather, in which case this session will be canceled.



MAY 18-20

Mold Caasting

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, May 18, 19 and 20 (glaze the following week) from 10 a.m. - noon with Rachel Yan Gu at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan. This class offers you an opportunity to cast ceramic works from plaster molds with a variety forms. Demonstration of slip casting process will be shown, as well as making colored slip and cleaning a cast piece. There will be a discussion on slip making, recycling slip and molds, firing and glazing. A knowledge of basic ceramic techniques will be helpful, but this workshop is open to all levels. $50 members, $60 not-yet-members $10 fee for clay/glaze/firing



MAY 20

Apple User Support Group: Optimizing Your Device

Thursday, May 20, 4 p.m. on Zoom – Bring question and tips to this information sharing session where you can trade tips and expertise with fellow Apple aficionados. This month: how to make your device work best for you. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLmac. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursday, May 20, 8 p.m. on Zoom – One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms. Explore and celebrate the work of diverse creators in this ongoing program for adults. Use this link to register: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted on Zoom by Penn Yan Public Library.



MAY 21

Blessed Hope May ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope May ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, May 21 at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Blake Ennis. Blake is the former teaching director of Canandaigua’s Community Bible Study and the title of her talk is “God Will Hold Us Fast.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. Registration and $13 pre-payment is required for in-person attendance and lunch. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.



MAY 21-22

Spring Plein Air

Friday & Saturday, May 21-22 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Kevin Feary of the Arts Center of Yates County. Celebrate spring in the Finger Lakes with two days of landscape painting in one of the area’s most scenic venues at Borglum’s Iris Farm. Painters in any medium welcome. Enrollment is limited. $150 members, $175 not-yet-members



MAY 28

Understanding Film: After the Storm

Friday, May 28, 9 p.m. on Zoom – Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff for another insightful exploration of the art of cinema. This month’s selection is the Japanese family drama After the Storm by Hirokazu Kore-eda, which you can find streaming for free on Tubi. Use this link to register and receive access instructions: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.

MAY 29

Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue

VFW Post 8649 at 125 Seneca St, Dundee, is hosting a Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue Saturday, May 29, serving from noon to 1:30 p.m. This is a pre-order event only and all orders must be called in to 607-243-8669 by May 23. Dinners are $10 and include a half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, and a dinner roll. Chicken halves are also available for $5. This is a drive-through event.

JUNE 25

Barbecue Social Fundraiser

Care Net Penn Yan's Barbecue Social Fundraiser is Friday, June 25 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Oak Hill Bulk Foods on Rte. 14A in Second Milo. The $15 ticket includes all-you-can-eat chicken barbecue dinner, Shtayburne Farm ice cream, live music, and a program update from Care Net! Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/bbq-social-fundraiser-tickets-148794760133, by emailing pycarenet@hotmail.com, or by calling 315-536-7333.



ONGOING

Cards of Appreciation

Starting May 1 and continuing all summer long at the library during open hours (214 Main Street, Penn Yan) – Penn Yan Public Library would like to invite you to spread gratitude to some of the workers, agencies, and businesses that have played a part in keeping our community #PYStrong during this difficult year. We’ll have colorful cards available for you sign or customize on your next visit to the library, which we’ll then deliver to their destination. Check back every two weeks to make out a card for another group of deserving recipients.

Pod Storytime

Penn Yan Public Library is offering custom outdoor “pod storytimes” for groups of fewer than eight people. Please email info@pypl.org to get started.

Spring Reading Challenge

Dundee Library – Calling all avid readers and those looking to jump start their next reading adventure! The Dundee Library has a very rewarding reading challenge for you! This challenge is for adults and children. Participants will be eligible for a drawing at the end of each quarter or at the end of the year depending on the challenge. First, second, third, and fourth place prizes will be awarded at the end of June. Prizes will include books, gift cards, and items or gift certificates to local businesses. To participate please contact the Dundee Library to sign-up, if you do not already have a library card with a library in the Southern Tier Library System please apply for one with us, and request a bookmark and/or calendar challenge poster. You may also simply keep a reading log. Eligible materials are books, ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines. We also have the 1,000 books before kindergarten program to promote early literacy with prizes for every 100 books read!

Hammondsport Bookworms

Little Bookworms is on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays with Lauren, who will give an overview of the Weekly Activity Kit, designed for ages 0-4. They are available to pick up at the Hammondsport Library afterwards. Sign-up is required as kits are limited.

Relax & Read Teen Subscription Box

All April long – Penn Yan Public Library invites Yates County youth ages 12 to 18 years to register to get a once-a-month subscription box (actually a reusable grocery bag) full of fun stuff to help them relax and de-stress. What's in the bag? A calming, fun activity with all supplies included; a library book already checked out to you, chosen just for you; and random swag, as our budget allows. Fill out the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/PYPLRelax to participate, and the library will get in touch once the bag is ready to be picked up.

Bookworm Buddies

Penn Yan Public Library’s Miss Melissa reads great chapter books for elementary readers! Find links to the video playlists, plus discussion guides, at https://tinyurl.com/BBPYPL.

COVID-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!

Weekly Activity

A weekly activity program for all ages will be on Hammondsport Library’s Facebook Live at noon Thursdays with Sally. Programs are recorded and may be viewed at anytime afterwards. Follow the Fred & Harriett Memorial Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.