Yates County TB & Health Assoc. now accepting grant applications

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates County TB and Health Association announces it is now accepting applications for its spring 2021 grant cycle.

Any human service organization serving residents in Yates County may submit grant requests to support health-related items or services you are seeking to provide.

In your narrative, identify what you hope to achieve, how you will spend the funds and how the project contributes to your organization’s mission. Please provide a budget and when applicable, photos of the equipment or items you wish to purchase.

Please mail your request to Yates County TB and Health Association, P.O. Box 194, Penn Yan, NY 14527 no later than May 12t.