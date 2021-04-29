Dundee High School moves to remote learning Friday, April 30

Five high school students test positive for Covid this week.

DUNDEE – In a telephone interview with The Chronicle-Express today, Thursday, April 29, Dundee School Superintendent Kelley Houck stated that five Dundee High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this week.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the entire 7-12 will pivot to remote learning for Friday, April 30 and there will be no after school or weekend activities," stated Houck in a social media alert for parents and students. "The National Honor Society Ceremony for this evening is also cancelled as well as athletic contests. The elementary will operate on a normal schedule for tomorrow Friday April 30th."

Houck anticipates pause to be only for Friday and that classes and activities will resume Monday, May 3.

Houck released the following earlier in the day:

"The Yates County Public Health (YCPH) informed me this afternoon that a DCS student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student's last day of school was Monday, April 26th. Per privacy guidelines, no additional identifying information can be shared.

"Per NYS Department of Health quarantine requirements, it has been determined that some additional students need to be quarantined. This is an ongoing and fluid situation, however, we will continue to work with the Yates County Public Health to monitor and adjust our response(s) as needed. We are following all Yates County Public Health recommendations, they have been and continue to be a great partner through this process. This is proof that our strong diligence and efforts in minimizing exposure risks to the greatest extent possible is being effective.

"Any positive cases can cause a sense of anxiety, we can expect that it won't be our last, however, if we continue to practice proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing face coverings, we will minimize risk of spread and exposure. Safeguarding the health and safety of our schools is our highest priority. Please continue to practice these safety precautions with fidelity so we can reduce the chance of infection to others.

"If you have any questions regarding this or other COVID-19 related concerns, please contact your child’s building principal or me. You also will find helpful resources posted on the Yates County Public Health website (https://www.yatescounty.org/211/Public-Health).

As always thank you for your continued support!"