'Pints for a Purpose' – a beer worth drinking

The Chronicle Express

Brewery raising funds for Branchport Library youth programs.

KEUKA PARK – Grab a pint and help the library! LyonSmith Brewing Company has chosen the Modeste Bedient Memorial Library in Branchport as their "Pints for a Purpose" recipient during all the month of May.

Every weekend in May, LyonSmith Brewing will donate a dollar of every pint sold to the library's MakerSpace fundraiser. A MakerSpace is a library space where youth can create, learn and explore with art and technology projects. The proceeds from "Pints for a Purpose" will be used to purchase a 3-D printer.

LyonSmith Brewing Co. is located at 2597 Assembly Ave., Keuka Park, just off Rte. 54A.