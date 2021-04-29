Yates County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Yates County Public Health

PENN YAN – Vaccination for COVID-19 has been the primary focus of Yates County Public Health since the release of the vaccine in late December of 2020. The single most important way to end this pandemic is through vaccination. We realize this is a personal choice. We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to schedule their appointment soon. If you have questions or concerns about being vaccinated your primary health care provider can answer those questions. You can also call the Yates County Public Health Offices at 315-536-5160 and a trained Public Health Professional can assist you. Anyone who is 16 years old and older is eligible to be vaccinated at this time.

In order to meet the demands of the mass vaccination efforts; Yates County Public Health identified a need for one consistent site for vaccination to be available to the residents of the county and beyond. The Lake Street Plaza had several vacant spaces, and the former Gordmans/Peebles store was identified as a prime location. The Yates County Legislature unanimously approved the renting of this space at a special legislative meeting on March 8. The site was quickly turned around into a usable space by the Yates County Buildings and Grounds Department, as well as the IT Department.

“Without the quick work of the legislators, county administrator, buildings and grounds department, and the IT department we could not have made this happen,” said Director of Yates County Public Health Annmarie Flanagan. “Their quick work is truly appreciated by all of us in the Public Health Department.”

Vaccination clinics will be held at the site; which has been named the “Vaccination Station,” on a weekly basis. The clinic days and times will change weekly based on the amount and type of vaccine the county receives. There will be day time, evening and weekend clinics scheduled. Please check out the Yates County Public Health website for dates and times. If you don’t have internet access or have trouble utilizing the sign up system, please don’t hesitate to call Yates County Office for the Aging at 315-531-3219 or Yates County Public Health at 315-536-5160 and someone will assist you in getting signed up.

In addition to the Public Health vaccination efforts the local CVS and Rite Aid Pharmacies are also vaccinating. Please check out their web sites for availability. Presently the Penn Yan CVS has Pfizer vaccine, which is available for the ages of 16 and above.