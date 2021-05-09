Amity Coffee Co. reopens in new location

Now serving at the completely renovated No. 3 Main St. in Penn Yan

PENN YAN – Amity Coffee Co. owner Lyndsi Stoltzfus, local business figures, and her most ardent customers celebrated the grand opening of the coffee house at its new location, No. 3 Main St., farther down the same block from its previous locale in downtown Penn Yan.

Stoltzfus closed on the property in December 2020, and she and her family began the redesign and renovation almost immediately. She financed the property with a loan from Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan, and with a low-interest business loan from the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center for $75,000 for seven years with payments amortized over 10-years at fixed interest rate of 1%; allowing her to own the building the shop operates out of rather than renting, said Mike Lipari, economic development specialist at FLEDC.

The loan assisted in the renovations to the building, including: exposing the brick walls and ceiling, building a new bar area, installing two new bathrooms, and painting the exterior of the building. The total project cost was estimated at $306,000 for the building acquisition, renovations, and purchase of equipment.

The move was completed with very little interruption of business. It's now open, and Stoltzfus is considering expanding the menu options and possibly increasing the hours of operation into the evening. Stoltzfus has said she might also explore starting their own coffee roasters in the future, possibly adding another aroma to the neighborhood already known for the roasting buckwheat groats of nearby Birkett Mills.