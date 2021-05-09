Congratulations to new Correction Officer graduates

Staff reports

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike congratulates Corrections Officers Kyle Welker, Marcus Mallett, and Christopher Spaulding, on their graduation from Correction Officer Basic School in Seneca County; along with Chief CO Jarred Bailey and Undersheriff Howard Davis.

COs from Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Seneca counties also graduated, and Spike added his thanks to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office for sponsoring the school.