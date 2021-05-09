Courthouse Lawn concert performers announced

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates Concert Series Board has just announced its lineup of performers for the traditional free summer Wednesday night concerts on the Courthouse Lawn (next to the Baptist Church at 224 Main St., Penn Yan).

Many of your favorite musicians from previous years will return, plus one exciting group new to the Courthouse Lawn. Many different musical genres will be represented. Come to all the concerts and hear your favorite music at some, and open your mind to appreciating different styles performed expertly at others!

The 2021 lineup of performers:

• June 23 - Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (Swing/Blues/Jazz Vocals)

• June 30 - Jumpin’ Joe Whiting and Band (Rock, Roll, Rhythm & Soul)

• July 7 - Southern Tier Jazz Band (Big Band Swing)

• July 14 - Finger Lakes Chamber Group (Electric Classical Quartet)

• July 21 - Penn Yan Community Chorus (Multi-Genre Group Vocals)

• July 28 - Paulsen Baker Band (Folk, Country, Rock ‘n Roll)

• Aug. 4 - Penn Yan Community Band (Concert and Marching Band Music)

• Aug. 11 - Mr. Mustard (All Beatles Music)

All concerts will start at 6:30 PM, and will be 60-75 minutes long with no intermission. In order to hold these concerts we must adhere to federal and state COVID guidelines. All attendees will enter and be checked through one of three entrances, will have their temperature checked and be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Attendees who cannot or choose not to meet the entrance requirements but would enjoy listening to the concert may park on Court Street or the Baptist Church or Library parking lots, roll their windows down and listen to the sound from extra speakers aimed in their direction.

The Yates Concert Series feels adhering to these minimum requirements is worth it in order to provide free, top quality musical entertainment in a variety of styles to enhance the quality of life for our community and summer tourists. YCS trusts that attendees will honor these guidelines and enable us to continue these concerts throughout the summer. As governmental guidelines loosen over time, Courthouse Lawn restrictions will loosen as well!

Join us summer Wednesday evenings on the Courthouse Lawn for a joyous return to “as close to normalcy” as we’re allowed to get!