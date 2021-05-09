DAR Good Citizens Award goes to Trevor Harris

The Chronicle Express

The Gu-Ya-No-Ga chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently recognized TREVOR HARRIS, of Penn Yan Academy, with its Good Citizens award for 2020.

The purpose of the DAR Good Citizens Award is to recognize a high school senior who exemplifies the qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. This award is given annually to a student from Penn Yan, Dundee, Hammondsport or Prattsburgh central schools.

Trevor is a youth volunteer for the Bradford Fire Department. He has volunteered at the Yates Christmas Program every year since starting high school and has been a bell ringer during the holidays to benefit the program. He is currently working at a local restaurant. Trevor has been a member of the bowling team for five years. He is a member of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization and is on the honor roll. His career goal is to become a nurse, and he will be attending SUNY Brockport in the fall.

Trevor received a recognition pin, monetary gift, certificate, wallet card, flag code brochure, copy of the Constitution, and a DAR magazine from the Chapter. Ellen Chirco, Registrar, and Donna Alexander, Regent, presented the award to Trevor at Penn Yan High School.