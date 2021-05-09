Dundee Library celebrates new wing

DUNDEE – The Dundee Library celebrated its centennial Saturday, May 1 with two ribbon cuttings and an official state Legislature proclamation presented by New York State Senator Tom O'Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

The first ribbon cutting was for the Tripp Community Room in the newly completed wing of the library. The room was named in honor of the contributions made by the Tripp Foundation, and the event was attended by descendants of Frank Tripp, publisher and general manager of the Gannett Newspaper Group and closest associate of the founder, Frank Gannett.

A tour of the new and renovated facilities, including the new children's library downstairs, was followed by the second ribbon cutting on the ramp of the new wing and the presentation of the proclamation to Library Director Linda Nichols and her staff, who were quick to share credit with the many community members and contractors involved in the completion of the new wing.

The original library, facing Water Street, received new flooring, painting, and minor cosmetic repairs. The 1977 addition has been remade with an “Internet Cafe” on the main floor in an area previously devoted to administrative offices, and on the basement level, the bright and colorful expansion of the Children’s Library, a new administrative area, and "Teen Room.” The small 1993 addition was modified to accommodate a new ADA-compliant restroom and to connect to the new addition.

The addition's Tripp Community Room can accommodate 60 people and has a kitchenette, vestibule and storage room, and a new ADA-compliant access ramp for the new entryway in the back so community groups will be able to use the meeting room even when the library itself is closed. The addition's exterior was built to match the existing building's architecture and materials.