Dundee Rotary names April Student of the Month

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Dundee Rotary's April Student of the Month, exemplifying the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self,” is Peyton Boudinot.

Peyton is a senior at Dundee Central School and is an avid athlete, participating in varsity boys soccer, varsity boys' basketball and varsity boys' track. Peyton is a very involved member of the senior class and has achieved other accolades, such as being inducted into the National Honor Society, receiving the Mega Scot award/recognition multiple times, and also serving as a class officer.

Peyton is the son of Jennifer and Andrew Boudinot, and plans to attend the University of Buffalo for aeronautical engineering.