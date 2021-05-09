Dundee Rotary names April Student of the Month

Staff reports
The Chronicle-Express

Dundee Rotary's April Student of the Month, exemplifying the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self,” is Peyton Boudinot. 

Peyton is pictured here telling the Dundee Rotary Club members of his plans to attend the University of Buffalo for aeronautical engineering.

Peyton is a senior at Dundee Central School and is an avid athlete, participating in varsity boys soccer, varsity boys' basketball and varsity boys' track. Peyton is a very involved member of the senior class and has achieved other accolades, such as being inducted into the National Honor Society, receiving the Mega Scot award/recognition multiple times, and also serving as a class officer.

Peyton is the son of Jennifer and Andrew Boudinot, and plans to attend the University of Buffalo for aeronautical engineering. 