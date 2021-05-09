Long joins NY Planning Federation Board of Directors

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

At its recent annual meeting, the New York Planning Federation elected Daniel Long to its Board of Directors to serve as Region 8 Director representing Yates, Seneca, Ontario, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties.

Long is currently the Planner for Yates County and is a registered architect in independent practice since 2002 involved in a wide range of project types in several states and has undertaken over 1000 projects to date. He earned his Bachelor's of Professional Studies and Masters in Architecture from the University of New York at Buffalo.

Founded in 1937, the New York Planning Federation is a statewide, member-supported non-profit whose focus is on training planning boards and zoning boards of appeal. The NYPF offers training through a three-day annual conference, on-line training, on-site workshops, publications and a newsletter. The organization’s mission is to promote sound planning, land use and zoning practices in New York State that foster orderly growth and development balanced with the protection of natural resources.

In his capacity as director, Long will help guide the organization’s growth and increasing programs and services to member municipalities. Currently, the NYPF represents over 500 member municipalities and firms representing over 4,000 local planning and zoning board members. It has a robust online training program that helps local board members meet their State training requirements. In June of this year, the Planning Federation will host a four-part informational series on Clean Energy in New York State to help guide local officials in their decision-making. In addition, its popular Guide to Comprehensive Planning in New York State will be updated and released this summer.